Anyone, especially millennials who enjoyed romantic Nigerian songs in the early to mid-2000s, would readily recall ‘Malaria’, a groovy tune by a sultry singer ‘Soty’, whose real name is Sotonye Horsfall.

Released in 2006, ‘Malaria’ was a hit alongside other classics like ‘Olufunmi’ by Styl Plus and 2baba’s ‘African Queen’. Then, Soty’s music wasn’t just about the sound but symbolised hope for budding female artistes aiming to attain similar feat.

The famous song (Malaria) has memorable lyrics and a catchy tune.

It was a brilliant blend of English and Pidgin; the singer lamented being down with malaria due to her attraction for a guy.

In her heyday, Soty collaborated with big names like 2Face and performed on stage with Akon and others. She was sought after by media houses and show promoters, but just at the peak of her career, she went underground for over a decade, leaving fans curious.

Shocking reappearance

On Saturday, Soty made a surprise online appearance, explaining her absence to curious fans.

In an interview with Lucky Udu, a content creator, she shared her new life, surprising fans who missed her. Her new look got netizens, especially her fans, asking, ‘What happened to her in the past years?’

Udu met Soty in Port Harcourt, where she shared a distressing account about her marriage that left her homeless and in a dire state.

She revealed that she got married six years ago, only to be abandoned by her husband, identified as Richie, who deemed her too old and burdened with responsibilities.

“My husband of six years has abandoned me and my children. He said I’m too old for him and has left me for a younger lady. Frankly, my children and I are going through a lot right now. I need help.

“In 2022, my husband left while I was at my mother’s house for a holiday with the kids because we didn’t have enough food to eat at home. Whenever we run out of money and foodstuff, I go to my mother’s place because when we return home, she provides us with food and other essentials,’’ she said.

‘Jobless husband’

The mother-of-three stated that she married her blogger husband, hoping he would become gainfully employed after their marriage.

She mentioned using the little earnings she made from her gigs as an artiste to support her husband, who spent much of his time playing games on his phone.

Soty said they have two children, and she also bore one out of wedlock and had been the primary provider for the family since they married.

She expressed disappointment, stating that despite exhausting all the money she earned from her performances as an artiste, she had no one to turn to for support.

“I don’t have a show anymore. Most people will say it’s only one song and that she will come and perform if we call her. I don’t have money to produce a new song or shoot a video because I was trying to provide.

“It was peer pressure because many people said I should not marry him because he was not doing anything. But for me, as a graduate, he would find work, and tomorrow would be better. That’s how I got married to him.”

Allegations

She accused her 38-year-old husband of domestic violence (physical assault) whenever she asked him to look for work to fend for the family.

Furthermore, the 37-year-old added that her husband absconded with N183,000 intended for their two-bedroom house rent, a bed, and other necessities.

According to her, her husband (Richie) broke into her mother’s house and stole their marriage certificate.

She also mentioned that she had often applied for jobs on his behalf, but he refused to attend interviews because he didn’t want to work for anyone.

“It’s hard for me to be the only one providing for the household because I break down every month. I got admitted because I have to cook, and I am still considering how to provide for the family.

I have been depending on the family, including my sister, and they have assisted, even his parents. If I complain, he will beat me. I owe a lot of money to online loan apps, close to one million naira, because of fending for my family,’’ she said

Divorce

Soty said her husband now refers to her as his ex-wife because their marriage certificate was in his possession.

“He now calls me his ex-wife, and I can’t believe I married someone who would treat me and my children like this. He said I was a bad wife. I needed a place to stay with my kids, who are currently in Abuja with my sister.

“In November 2023, he promised to send N20,000 for the children’s meals and N25,000 for their school fees. He didn’t send anything when I arranged a meeting and recorded everything. He said I’d use the money to drink, claiming his children will find him when they grow up.”

The singer said she is pursuing a legal divorce over mental health concerns.

Soty grew up singing in her church choir before transitioning to the professional stage while studying for her OND. She bagged a degree in Computer Electronics at the University of Calabar while concurrently pursuing her musical career. Her single ‘Malaria’ became a major anthem for die-hard romantics in Nigeria.

