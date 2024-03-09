The Kaduna State Government has denied reports by some newspapers on Saturday that it has engaged the services of an independent negotiator to facilitate the release of 287 school children abducted in the state on Thursday

On Saturday, The PUNCH reported that a highly placed source in the Kaduna State Government House, who it said is close to the negotiations, confided in the newspaper that the state government had reached out to the bandits through a private negotiator.

It described the said private negotiator as a highly influential negotiator who had been involved in negotiating several abductions with bandits in the past.

But, in a statement by Governor Uba Sani’s spokesperson, Mohammed Shehu, on Saturday, the government denied the report, as mischievous and false.

“Our attention has been drawn to an outrightly mischievous and false report in the Punch Newspaper of 9th March 2024 stating that the Kaduna State Government has hired a private negotiator to facilitate the safe return of school children abducted in Kuriga community, Chikun Local Government of Kaduna State.

“We wish to state categorically that the Kaduna State Government did not hire any private negotiator, neither are we contemplating making such a move. The hiring of a private negotiator only exists in the fertile imagination of the Punch Newspaper reporter. The Kaduna State Government has a clear policy on non-negotiation with terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements.

“We urge members of the Press to be cautious in the way they craft and publicise their stories on security in order not to jeopardize the efforts of Government and security agencies in degrading criminal elements laying siege to our communities. If the Punch Newspaper had made efforts to contact the Kaduna State Government, they would have gotten the correct information. The Press are our partners in progress. Our doors are always open.”

Background

Bandits raided LEA Primary School, Kuriga, Thursday morning shortly after the assembly gathering and abducted the pupils and some staff members of the schools.

About 287 schoolchildren were kidnapped in the incident.

Governor Sani, who visited the school shortly after on Thursday, gave an assurance that the abducted pupils would be rescued unhurt.

Mr Sani, while addressing a crowd in the town, said “In my capacity as your elected governor, I am assuring you that by the grace of God, all the children will return unhurt.

Every child will return safely.”

