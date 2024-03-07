President Bola Tinubu has placed the Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad-led executives of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) on an indefinite suspension over alleged corruption..

A statement by presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, on Thursday, said Mr Tinubu suspended the Mr Ahmad-led management team over a N1.2 billion corruption case that was previously reported extensively by PREMIUM TIMES.

This newspaper, in October last year, reported suspicious payments totalling about N1.2 billion found to have been paid to the personal bank accounts of six officials of the agency’s finance and accounts department between March and July without justification.

The presidency said on Thursday that Mr Ahmad was suspended indefinitely alongside, Olaniyi Alaba Netufo, the Executive Director, Corporate Services; Barka Sajou, Executive Director, Technical Services, and Sa’adatu Balgore, Executive Director, Rural Electrification Fund (REF), over the N1.2 billion scandal.

“Furthermore, President Tinubu has ordered a wider investigation into the conduct of the aforementioned officials in a fraudulent mis-expenditure amounting to over N1.2 billion over the past two years, some of which has already been recovered by anti-graft agencies,” the statement read in part.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that the corruption scandal was being investigated by Nigeria’s frontline anti-corruption agencies – EFCC and ICPC.

The report also pointed out how entrenched corruption was threatening the ability of the oft-troubled agency to achieve its purpose of providing electricity to rural communities.

New management team

In the place of the suspended executives, President Tinubu appointed a new acting management team headed by Abba Aliyu as the Managing Director/CEO of the agency.

The rest of the new acting executive officers are: yoade Gboyega, Executive Director, Corporate Services; Umar Abdullahi Umar, Executive Director, Technical Services; Doris Uboh, Executive Director, Rural Electrification Fund (REF); and Olufemi Akinyelure, Head of Project Management Unit, Nigeria Electrification Project.

Read the presidency’s statement in full here.

March 7, 2024

