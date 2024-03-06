A group, the Integrity Organisation, has suggested measures to ensure accountability in the management and disbursement of funds by the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

In a letter to the Executive Secretary of NELFUND, Akintunde Sawyerr, the group suggested measures involving three tiers.

It asked NELFUND to publish its monthly loan book balance with details of disbursed and unspent funds.

The letter, signed by group’s Chief Executive Officer, Soji Apampa, also advised the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to disclose on a monthly basis funds sent to NELFUND.

It also suggested that both the banks receiving the funds and the tertiary institutions should also always disclose the amount they receive to ensure transparency in the management of the student loan fund.

“The establishment of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELF) marks a significant milestone in addressing the financial barriers to tertiary education for Nigerian students. As you know, tertiary education is significant to the federal government’s focus on developing innovation and Nigeria’s competitiveness not only in Africa but globally. Because it gives our children the discipline and language with which to exchange ideas around innovation and competitiveness with their peers globally,” the letter reads in part.

“However, without transparency and accountability, that are paramount to ensuring the efficient and effective utilisation of the allocated funds, this could be a lost opportunity. For this purpose, we propose a robust, independent transaction monitoring and oversight mechanism, to be run by civil society and key stakeholders, to ensure the integrity of the fund’s operations. The basis of the transaction monitoring system is a three-tiered system of monthly disclosures.”

The group also suggested that these disclosures be made a precondition for their participation.

“On our part, we shall ensure all disclosed data is analysed and made available to the public through a designated platform, and transparency will be upheld by providing accessible information to stakeholders and the public. We believe an independent civil society body is best positioned to be tasked with compiling. and monitoring all disclosed transactions. This body will reconcile the transactions (enabling timely detection of discrepancies or irregularities) and ensure compliance with established guidelines,” it added.

The group also said the disclosures would strengthen the system and provides continuous, year-round monitoring, ahead of the mandated annual audit reports.

“We believe this system – if adopted and included in the enabling legislation – will ensure the integrity of the fund’s operations, ensuring equitable access to tertiary education for Nigerian students,” it added.

NELFUND

NELFUND is a creation of the Access to Higher Education Act, 2023 signed into law by President Bola Tinubu in July 2023.

The law creates a legal framework for granting loans to indigent or low-income Nigerians to facilitate the payment of their tuition fees in Nigerian universities.

NELFUND is the body created by the Act to handle all loan requests, grants, disbursement, and recovery of the loans provided.

The Fund, according to the Act, is to be funded from multiple streams and will engage in other productive activities.

It will also be funded through donations, gifts, grants, endowment, and revenue accruing to the fund from any other source, according to the Act.

Meanwhile, the funds of NELFUND is deposited with the CBN and managed by a Special Committee headed by the CBN Governor.

The Executive Secretary of NELFUND, Mr Sawyerr, serves as the secretary of the special committee, according to the law.

The members of the special committee as dictated by the law includes; the ministers of education and finance, or their representatives, and the Auditor-General of the Federation.

Other member include: the Chairman, National Universities Commission (NUC), a representative of the forum of university vice-chancellors, a representative of the forum of polytechnic rectors and forum of provosts of all colleges of education in the country.

READ ALSO: Nigerian govt extends student loan to skill programmes enrollees

The other members are representative of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), a representative of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), and a representative of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). ASUU, which has consistently opposed student loans, has rejected a seat in the committee.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

