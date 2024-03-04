Cryptocurrency giant, Binance, is facing new trouble in Nigeria, as the country’s parliament has threatened to issue a warrant of arrest on the company’s executives.
The House of Representatives Committee on Financial Crimes issued the threat on Monday during an investigative hearing.
The panel had summoned the Managing Director of Binance, Richard Teng, in a letter dated 12 December 2023, but he did not honour the invitation.
However, the company has been sending its Nigerian lawyer, Senator Ihenyen, to appear before the committee.
At the resumption of the hearing on Monday, the lawmakers once again rejected Mr Ihenyen’s representation, stating that Mr Teng or any other member of the senior management team must appear before the committee.
READ ALSO: Nigeria govt slams $10 billion fine on Binance
The Chairman of the Committee, Ginger Onwusibe (LP, Abia), announced that the panel would issue a warrant of arrest on the executives for failing to appear before it.
The threat by the parliament is coming despite the detention of two other senior officials of Binance.
PREMIUM TIMES reported the arrest of two Binance officials by Nigerian authorities over allegations of “illegal transactions” in Nigeria.
The Nigerian government is demanding at least $10 billion as retribution from Binance amid a crackdown on the crypto exchange platform in desperate moves to salvage the value of the naira, the nation’s currency.
Details to follow…
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999