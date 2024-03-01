Imperial City, Orange Island in Lagos State, witnessed a fusion of music, culture, and excitement on 24 February as Afro-soul singer Miracle Valkosen, Dreshie, took centre stage at the inaugural Red Bull Danfo Rally.

Red Bull Danfo Rally is where Lagos’ legendary Danfo drivers are paired with celebrities as Conductors as a team in a thrilling race against time and obstacles.

Music lovers, thrill-seekers, and devoted fans of danfo culture were mesmerised by his soulful voice and intricate live melodies, accompanied by a burst of energy.

Dreshie, a fast-rising songwriter, delivered a breathtaking performance dressed in a custom-made trench coat and a distinctive aso-oke hat that complemented his musical talent.

Dreshie’s performance, along with his energetic Dregoons band, created an unforgettable experience at the event.

His soulful singing and captivating tunes blended perfectly with the lively dancing of the Dregoons, keeping the audience entranced.

Kenny Osoka, a fan, described the experience as incredibly exciting both musically and visually.

Osoka, who found the performance memorable, stressed the excellent stage setup decorated with tractors, flags, and matching outfits, directed by Zedeye.

Dreshie

Speaking after the show, Dreshie expressed gratitude for the support from his fans.

Dreshie is known for his hit songs “Kanayo” from the Album Project Amos, “Oreo”, and “Soul” from the EP The Genesis, which are gaining momentum on the Top charts

Dreshie is also credited as a songwriter for Notable international stars like Grammy-nominated Yemi Alade, Femi Falana Falz, and Nigeria’s prolific producers Benie Macaulay, and Yung Willz.

His musical mastery has solidified him as a name to watch in the international music scene.

