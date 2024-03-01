The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has asked political parties to submit the list of candidates for the Edo State governorship election holding later in the year.

The electoral body said it would not extend the deadline beyond the 24 March deadline.

INEC has scheduled the Edo state governorship elections for 21 September.

“The Commission has earmarked a period of 20 days for political parties to upload the Personal Particulars (Form EC9) and Names/List of Nominated candidates (Form EC9B) of their candidates to the portal which will open at 9.00 a.m. on Monday 4th March 2024 and automatically shut down at 6.00 p.m on Sunday 24th March 2024. Access Code to the portal will be available for collection by the national chairpersons of political parties from today,” it said in a statement by its spokesperson, Sam Olumekun.

Mr Olumekun said the deadline for the conduct of primaries by political parties expired on 24 February, as provided for by the schedule of activities issued by the commission.

“The next activity is the submission of nomination forms by political parties via the dedicated online portal,” he said.

He added that the commission would not extend the deadline as it believed 20 days is enough for the political parties to upload the details of their respective candidate.

INEC will publish the final list of candidates on 23rd April, according to a schedule of activity earlier released by the commission.

It also said the public campaign by political parties and the candidates commences on 24 April and ends on 19 September, 24 hours before election day.

Refresher Training

Mr Olumekun said the commission would organise refresher training for two persons per political party to ensure seamless nominations on its portal.

“The training commences today Friday 1st March 2024 and ends on Monday 4th March 2024. The Venue is the Media Centre at the INEC Headquarters in Abuja,” he said.

“The Media Centre will also serve as the Help Desk during the period of nomination of candidates in case any political party needs assistance,” he said.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

