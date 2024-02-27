The National Assembly has promised succour as Nigerian workers and members of some civil society organisations, on Tuesday, trooped out across the country to protest the economic hardship in the country.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) had scheduled 27 and 28 February to protest against hunger and economic hardship occasioned by the some policies of the President Bola Tinubu administration.

In Abuja, the nation’s capital, the protesters matched in their numbers from the head office of the NLC in Central Business District to the National Assembly.

Some of the affiliate unions that participated in the protest include the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, and the Nigeria Union of Teachers and Construction Workers’ Union.

The protesters were bearing placards with different inscriptions which projected their grievances and called for urgent solutions to the nation’s economic plight.

Some of the placards bore inscriptions such as “#End Poverty and Hunger. Support Local Industries#,” “Tax the rich, subsidise the poor,” and “#End Naira Devaluation.”

Led by the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, they left the Labour House at about 9:52 a.m.and arrived at the gate of the National Assembly in the Three Arms Zone at about 10.32 a.m.

Security operatives accompanied them to ensure law and order were observed.

Amidst chants of hardship, particularly concerning the recent surge in food prices, protesters urged decisive actions from the government to alleviate their suffering.

The NLC also vocalised their demands through songs, urging President Tinubu to address the hardship and hunger many hapless Nigerians are going through.

NASS to intervene

Addressing the protesters, the Chairman, the Senate Committee on Labour, Employment and Productivity, Diket Plang, said the lawmakers are with Nigerians in these hard times and are also very sensitive to the situation.

“We are supposed to stand in for Nigerians where it pinches them. I want to assure you that the National Assembly is very sensitive to what is happening, very sensitive,” Mr Plang said.

He said the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, Speaker Abbas Tajudeen and other leaders of the National Assembly met last night to discuss how to bring solutions to the situation and are currently working on it.

“The leadership of the National Assembly, yesterday, the Senate President and the Speaker met. I was with them. We parted around midnight and all the issue is about bringing solution to the suffering and yearnings of Nigerians.

“We are at a very critical period that Nigeria is taking a decision that would be of economic advantage to all of us.

“My plea and our plea is for the union to reason with us, understand with us. There is no way we will allow this thing to continue. But steps must be taken.

“Already the 15th agenda of the Memorandum of Understanding given between government and labour are being tackled. The last issue that is in place is the issue of minimum wage and negotiations are going on.

“There is no way that we will not end up with a resolution and a decision that will benefit Nigerians.

“I assure you that all of us, the press, general public, everybody is feeling it, but Nigeria will succeed. The president will succeed. We will succeed. We are very sensitive to it. So may God Almighty, help us to maximise our potentials, maximise our natural resources, may we intervene in such a way that all Nigerians will be able to exploit the God-given wealth that we have. We are all on the same page.”

On his part, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Labour and Productivity, Adefarati Adeboyega, said, “I want to support what my distinguished Senator has said. We will take your letter to the leadership of the Nation Assembly. Very soon you will hear from us. We are facing the same challenges. The economic challenges and hardship faced by Nigeria is borne by everybody.

“I want to assure you that the leadership of the National Assembly will look into your request and demands and take swift and bold action. I can assure you Nigeria will breathe again.”

Why we joined protest

Some of the protesters who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES said they joined the action because of hardship.

Husseini Kalifa, who said he is a staffer of a private security guard in Abuja, lamented that he has not been able to care for his family.

He said that he left his place of work to join the protest because ”the NLC has the same idea on the plight of Nigerians”.

He urged the government of President Tinubu to immediately put an end to the unending hike in the prices of goods in the market.

“I joined today’s protest by the Labour Congress because we share the same perspective on the challenges of Nigerians. I left my place of work to join them and I am happy I did.”

Hannah Joe said that she works with the government but decided to join the protest ”because the country is bleeding due to the prices of items”.

She said that she is bothered about how Nigerians without jobs or means of livelihood are surviving in the country’s present state of economy.

She asked the government to do the needful by subsidising everything in the market, adding that her salary cannot take care of her transportation to work as staff buses do not ply her route.

“My brother, I joined the protest because I can’t figure out how people that are not working are surviving because I work with the government but my take-home cannot settle my monthly transportation fares. How are these people surviving? This government must subsidise everything before people go mad,” she stated.

Also speaking, Paul Chukwuma said he joined the protest to express his anger towards the economic policies of the government that are affecting the masses alone.

He criticised government officials for defending the policies of the Tinubu administration, alleging that ”they don’t visit markets or use their salaries but government funds to take care of their homes”.

He asked officials of the government to wake up to reality and advise their principal (Tinubu) to change his policy direction because the people are not happy with him.

READ ALSO: Police frustrate NLC protest against hunger crisis in Maiduguri

“I am angry with this government that decided to continue with the hardship of the last administration of Muhammadu Buhari. I thought this man would be different, but he’s not.

“People in government who are defending him are doing that because they are not using their money to buy food. Most of them, if not all are using government money to take care of their homes, so they are not feeling us,” he said.

The protesters left the National Assembly at about 1.30 p.m.

.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

