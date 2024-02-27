The Police Command in Kano State has placed its security personnel on red alert ahead of Tuesday and Wednesday’s proposed protest by members of the organised labour unions in the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Hussaini Gumel, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano, the state capital, that proactive security measures had already been adopted to ensure peaceful and orderly protest in all parts of the state.

He said the deployment was in recognition of the right to peaceful protest, in line with extant laws, as a fundamental right of citizens.

Gumel explained that an operational order for the personnel had been issued to area commanders, tactical commanders, and divisional police officers across the 44 local government areas of the state.

He said the command was working with other security agencies in the state to ensure crisis-free movements of those who wanted to protest.

“We have mobilised sufficient armed personnel to provide security at all flashpoints, including political party offices, banks, commercial areas, recreation centres and motor parks before, during and after the protest.

“I am giving 100 per cent assurance to all law-abiding residents of the state to go about freely with their legitimate daily activities without threat to lives and property,” the commissioner said.

He said armed security personnel would be in all identified strategic locations in different parts of the state, to ensure surveillance duties and provide physical security during the protest.

The commissioner expressed optimism that security measures already put in place would promote peaceful coexistence amongst the residents during and after the protest.

He said that the command would not tolerate any form of violence during and after the protest as officers were on red alert to confront any form of security threats in and outside the metropolis.

“We call upon those that want to protest to go about it in a civilised manner as our professional security personnel would carefully monitor the entire exercise.

(NAN)

