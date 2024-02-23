In response to concerns regarding inconsistent import duty assessment levies, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Friday issued a directive advising the Nigeria Customs Service to adopt the closing foreign exchange rate in the official window for import duty calculations.

Amidst the recent liberalisation of the forex market, importers have faced uncertainties in the pricing of goods and services.

The irregular changes in import duty by the Nigeria Customs Service have further compounded these challenges, resulting in disruption in pricing and overall business operations.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, recently called on the federal government to urgently address the impact of inconsistent duties on businesses in Nigeria.

To provide clarity and reduce business uncertainty, the apex bank through a circular signed by Hassan Mahmud, director of trade and exchange department, advised that the closing FX rate on the date of opening Form M for importation should be used for duty assessment.

“The Central Bank of Nigeria wishes to advise that the Nigeria Custom Service and other related parties adopt the closing FX rate on the date of opening Form M for the importation of goods, as the FX rate to be used for Import Duty Assessment.

“This rate remains valid until the date of termination of the importation and clearance of goods by importers.

“This would enable the Nigeria Custom Service and the importers to effectively plan appropriately and reduce the uncertainties around varying daily exchange rate in determining their revenue or cost structure, respectively,” the circular read.

Effective from the 26 February, the apex bank said the directive supercedes the previous requirements outlined in an earlier directive of the Central Bank of Nigeria in 2018.

This decision provides importers and the Nigeria Customs Service with a clear framework for determining import duty, while reducing uncertainties in revenue and cost structures.

The CBN acknowledged the initial market volatility following the foreign exchange market reforms but expressed confidence that the reforms will ensure stability in the medium term.

In recent weeks, the CBN has introduced several measures to address liquidity issues in the market and curb speculation.

On Thursday, the Nigerian government blocked access to Binance and other crypto platforms amid concerns around speculative activities capable of weakening the value of the local unit.

