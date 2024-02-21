Before the global adoption of the Six Generation (6G) and Seven Generation (7G) technologies, researchers and experts have identified potential risks associated with these wireless technologies based on the patterns from previous generations.

According to researchers at the opening ceremony of the two-day Telecom Industry Risk Management Conference organised by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Tuesday in Lagos, there are speculations that the technologies will pose risks to security, health and wellness, and privacy, among others.

6G and 7G are the next-generation wireless technologies that are still undergoing development.

The NCC conference is themed “Evolution and Future of Risk Management in the Telecommunications Industry: Harnessing Emerging Technologies and Trends.”

In his remarks, the Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of NCC, Aminu Maida, who was represented by the NCC’s Executive Commissioner of Technical Services, Ubale Maska, explained that the agency is taking critical steps to reduce exposure of the country’s $75 billion telecom industry to emerging risks.

Mr Maida said the industry is at the crossroads of tradition and transformation, where emerging technologies and trends present both unprecedented opportunities and challenges.

Technological risks

Speaking further, Mr Maida said with technological advancement comes the responsibility to address new risks, from cybersecurity threats to ethical considerations.

“While we discuss the current landscape of 5G networks, which boast of wider attack surface due to the increased number of connected devices and denser network infrastructure, it is imperative to even cast our gaze into the future,” he said.

“We are witnessing the dawn of 6G technology, the next frontier in wireless communication. With promises of even faster speeds, lower latency, and groundbreaking applications, 6G has the potential to revolutionize the way we experience connectivity.”

The NCC boss further stressed the need to look beyond and start contemplating the possibilities and fresh set of challenges that will also come with the 7G technology.

“Anticipating and managing risks associated with 7G will require collaboration, innovation, and a proactive approach to ensure the seamless integration of this technology into our interconnected world,” he said.

In his opening remarks, Kelechi Nwankwo, the Head of the Corporate Planning, Strategy and Risk Management Department of NCC, noted that the conference is aimed at “recognising the evolving risks and challenges we face while embracing the immense opportunities emerging technologies and trends bring.”

Mr Nwankwo cited a survey by the World Economic Forum (WEF) on the five risks most likely to present material crisis on a global scale in 2024, which included AI-generated misinformation and cyberattacks as critical risks.

“The number one risk is extreme weather while numbers three (3) and four are societal/political polarisation and cost-of-living crisis respectively, which are societal issues,” he noted.

Emerging technologies, trends

In his paper presentation, Afolabi Jacob, a former director of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Commission (NDIC) emphasised the need for the sector to leverage emerging tech trends such as 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain technology, data analytics.

Mr Jacob explained that telcos cannot afford not to leverage the opportunities of streamlining their operations with blockchain technology and artificial intelligence.

“In that instance, four use cases, namely: fraud detection, roaming and settlements, 5G enablement, and IoT connectivity, providing an additional layer of security as it makes businesses benefit from a robust level of encryption, demonstrate the potentials of blockchain in streamlining their operations,” he said.

Mr Jacob’s presentation also addressed some conceptual issues in risk and risk management.

According to him, while 5G presents immense opportunities for businesses to launch innovative services, there are new cyber security risks arising from expanded attack surfaces with multiple entry points, difficulty in detecting anomalies and security incidents, and complex security standards that leave loopholes for hackers.

He added Nigeria has become one of the major African countries to provide its citizens with the latest network infrastructure, the 5G technology and as of the middle of 2023, NCC put 5G subscriptions at 500,000 in about 30 cities in the country

Esosa Balogun, the General Manager, Risk Management at MTN Nigeria Communications also presented a paper on how to collaborate and innovate for effective risk management in the telecommunications industry.

Potential risks

Another researcher, Lola Adeyemi, in her presentation, explained that the 6G/7G technology will increase connectivity and there will be potential vulnerability to cyber threats and attacks.

Ms Adeyemi noted that some of the potential risks to security and privacy include, unauthorised access, data breaches, cyber-physical attacks on infrastructure, increased tracking capabilities, and potential for government surveillance.

On health and wellness, she noted that there are speculations of potential health effects and exposure to electromagnetic radiation, and uncertainties of long-term medical issues especially with higher frequencies.

To mitigate the risks, she recommended the need for operators to “comply with regulations and standards, conduct through risk assessment and management, implement data security measures, and develop strong privacy protections.”

