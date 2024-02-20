The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the abandonment of the $38.7 million NNPC – NAOC Joint Venture Okpai Independence Power Plant project Phase II.

The House mandated its Committee on Power to investigate the abandonment of the project by Saipem Contracting Nigeria Limited (SCNL) and Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC), the two contractors handling it.

This resolution was reached on Tuesday following the adoption of a motion moved by Nnamdi Ezechi (PDP, Delta) during plenary.

Okpai Power Plant is a gas turbine plant with two gas turbine generators and one steam turbine generator located in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State.

Phase II of the project is to increase the plant’s existing power generating capacity of 480 MW by a further 450 MW to provide a total of 930 MW output into the Nigerian power supply grid.

Mr Ezechi, who represents the Ndokwa/Ukwuani federal constituency of Delta State, said the expansion commenced in 2017 but has been abandoned for some time after it got to 90 per cent completion.

He stated that the abandonment of the project has resulted in the “dilapidation of the critical federal infrastructure” that depends on that power plant.

The lawmaker noted that “there is ambiguity surrounding the project’s contract amount, casting doubt on accountability and transparency in its execution.”

The House, therefore, resolved to investigate the funding of the projects and the factors preventing the execution of the project.

The motion was adopted without debate.

The Deputy Speaker, Ben Kalu, who presided over the session, mandated the Committee on Power1 to report to the House within four weeks.

