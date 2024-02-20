The Ministry of Labour and Employment has come under intense scrutiny from the Federal Auditor General’s Office for reportedly mismanaging public funds and failing to provide credible evidence of financial expenses totalling N3.2 billion in 2020.

The 2020 audit report, the latest from the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation, uncovered diversion and misappropriation of public funds and unaccounted public spending in top Nigerian MDAs between 2018 and 2020.

Many public institutions, such as the CBN, Supreme Court, and Michael Okpara University, have been spotlighted for violating financial regulations.

In a recent analysis of the 2020 audit report by UDEME – a social accountability project in West Africa, 32 financial misconduct issues were identified under the Ministry of Labour during the period under review by the Auditor General.

These issues range from spending a total of N1.3 billion on monitoring unexecuted projects and unrendered services, award of contracts and payments to contractors without supporting documents totalling N92.3 million, irregularities in contract payment and execution to the sum of N350.9 million, unaccounted allocation to Geneva labour desk and other issues totalling N1.2 billion.

N1.3 billion – monitoring unexecuted projects

In violation of Paragraph 708 of the Financial Regulations (FR) 2009, which states that ‘on no account should payment be made for services not yet performed or goods not yet supplied’, the Ministry made payments of N497.2 million to 90 contractors between 2018 and 2020 for the renovation of nonexistent job centres across the six geo-political zones.

The Auditor General, Shaakaa Chira, requested documentation from the Permanent Secretary showing proof of contract execution.

“The Ministry failed to provide documentation such as a schedule of assets, a fixed assets register to support the existence of the job centres, job completion certificates, photographs before and after renovation, reports, etc., to support the expenditure of the said amount.”

In response to the Auditor General, the Permanent Secretary noted that the job centres are not fictitious, urging the Auditor-General to inspect the sites with the relevant departments physically.

“There are job completion certificates, approval for payment by the relevant authorities, and other prerequisite documents made available before payments were effected. Paid vouchers for all the job centres are available for audit inspection. Hence, payments are not fraudulent”, his response read.

UDEME observed that four contracts worth N178.1 million were also awarded for constructing a skill acquisition centre at Ifitedunu Dunukofia, Anambra state. However, during the audit inspection, the auditor general noted no evidence of work done, expressing concerns that the contracts could have been duplicated.

“The above anomalies could be attributed to weaknesses in the internal control system at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment”.

A closer review of the document revealed that another N226 million payment was made without evidence of the job’s execution. First, N161.8 million was paid to the Ministry staff to monitor and inspect capital projects across the six geopolitical zones. An additional sum of N64.1 million was paid to Internal Audit Department officers for monitoring zonal/state officers, job centres, capital projects and skill acquisition centres.

In addition, a N144.9 million contract was awarded for constructing and equipping a skill acquisition centre at Dambo, Zaria, Kaduna State. While the Ministry of Labour claimed to have executed the project, upon physical inspection, the Auditor-General discovered that the project was domiciled in the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, and a separate contractor had already been contracted.

Afraid this could be another avenue for misappropriation of public funds, he contacted the Permanent Secretary to justify. But there was yet to be a response.

Lack of accountability at the Geneva Desk Office

The report also indicted the Ministry for failing to account for N351.2 million allocated to the Geneva Desk Office. No documents, files, correspondences, returns, or accounting records show how the funds were expended.

“The sum of N119,000,000.00 and N232,252,425.00 was approved in the budget for running of Geneva Labour Desk Office in 2019 and 2020”, the report read.

In response to the report, the Permanent Secretary noted that the Finance and Accounts Department had forwarded the auditor’s observation to the Geneva Labour Desk office.

“It should be noted that Geneva desk has direct budgetary allocation from the Federal Ministry of Finance and Consolidated Revenue Fund”, it read.

Unretired and abuse of cash advances

In another alleged violation of the Financial Regulations (2009) Act, Mr Chira accused the Ministry of paying N338.7 million to nine project accountants in 2020 without evidence of remittance.

The Project Accountants, who needed to maintain proper books of accounts to record the receipts, disbursements, and balances from the funds, made disbursements without recourse to provisions of extant regulations.

“The Permanent Secretary should be made to recover and remit to the Treasury the sum of N338.7 million and forward evidence of remittance to the Public Accounts Committee of the National Assembly”, he noted.

Recently, Nigerian agencies have been caught several times for notoriously failing to provide supporting documents on how public funds are expended, thereby creating room for diversion and loss of public funds.

In response to the Auditor General, the Permanent Secretary noted that all funds expended were duly accounted for and, as such, there was no need for any recovery.

“The user department expended the sum of N338.7million and was duly accounted, and the reports of the various programmes executed by the departments of the Ministry are available for audit examination”, he responded.

The report also noted that the Ministry failed to retire the sum of N344 million to the federal government after project execution.

“In 2020, N653.7 million was granted as cash advances for project execution. Out of this amount, only N309.6 million was retired, leaving the sum of N344 million unretired and this payment also includes multiple advances granted to staff when the previous ones had not been retired.

“Accounting officers are responsible for ensuring the prompt repayment of all advances by instalments or otherwise”, Mr Chira noted.

Expert reacts

Meanwhile, Adenike Aloba, a development expert, has expressed concerns about the mind-numbing numbers quoted as mismanaged funds in every released audit report without directly explaining the impacts on ordinary Nigerians.

“Much more than all the fancy words we use to describe the gross mismanagement of funds that have become so normal, it is important to include these contexts when discussing corruption’s socioeconomic impacts.”

“Let’s think about the economic and social implications for a family of four attempting good nutrition when the cost of a quarter bag of rice is more than the combined income of both parents; for a young woman who dies during childbirth because the nearest functioning hospital is three hours away and unmotorable or a young graduate whose salary cannot cover transportation.”

According to her, whistleblowing by public officials can work in an ideal society. Still, in Nigeria, it depends on other factors, such as the efficiency of the anticorruption agencies and judicial system.

“The point is whistleblowing mechanisms are near useless if supporting institutions and agencies are ineffective in discharging their duties.”

She believes that the office of the auditor-general needs more power than friendly reminders and sternly worded requests for documentation, and this can only be achieved with the passage of the Nigeria Audit Service Bill 2022.

“There are clear benefits to the auditor-general having more power to do his job. That’s the most effective strategy for dealing with these issues”, she concluded.

