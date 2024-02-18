The second stanza of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) kicked off with fierce competition across the match venues this weekend.
Eight matches saw six home victories, two draws, and 15 goals scored.
Continuing their impressive form, Sporting Lagos secured their second consecutive win with a narrow 1-0 victory over Bendel Insurance.
Tochukwu Michael’s free-kick in the 56th minute proved decisive, breaking down a resilient Insurance side.
Goalkeeper Christian Nwoke kept his second clean sheet in a row, solidifying his position.
At the Cathedral, Enugu Rangers edged out Akwa United 1-0 thanks to Kazeen Ogunleye’s strike in the 47th minute.
This victory propelled them to the seventh position in the league standings.
The Lafia derby saw Plateau United claim a 2-1 victory over their northern rivals.
Nyima Nwagua stole the show for Rivers United, netting a hat-trick in their 3-2 victory over Doma United.
A 1-1 draw unfolded in Akure, where former Sunshine Stars coach Kabiru Dogo helped Kwara United snatch a point against his former team.
Remo Stars also secured a point on the road as they held Abia Warriors to a barren draw.
Full results
Sunshine Stars 1-1 Kwara United
Katsina 1-0 Niger Tornadoes
Bayelsa United 2-0 Gombe United
Plateau United 2-1 Lobi Stars
Rivers United 3-2 Doma United
Abia Warriors 0- 0 Remo Stars
Sporting Lagos 1-0 Bendel Insurance
Rangers 1- 0 Akwa United
