The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) will resume action after the mid-season break on Saturday, 17 February, with 10 matches scheduled for the weekend.

The league’s first stanza witnessed 386 goals in 190 games, with Sikiru Alimi leading the goal-scoring chart with 11 goals.

Among the statistical highlights are 133 home wins, 10 away wins, and 47 draws. Several players have also moved out of the league during the break.

Top four picks for the weekend

Derby clash in Lafia

League leaders Lobi Stars face Plateau United in a showdown in Lafia. Lobi Stars will aim to continue their impressive form against Plateau United, whom they defeated in their previous encounter, and continue to lead the NPFL table, while former league champions Plateau United want to improve their standing as they seek a continental ticket.

Stars seek revenge in Aba

Shooting Stars will be out to avenge their home defeat by Enyimba on Saturday in Aba. Shooting Stars have historically struggled in Aba, with their best result in the past 19 years being a scoreless draw in the 2004/05 season.

Can Sporting Lagos continue after Wednesday’s win?

Sporting Lagos, buoyed by recent squad changes, face Bendel Insurance in a crucial match at the Onikan Stadium. Sporting Lagos aims to build on last Wednesday’s win over Rivers United, their first in seven games.

A new challenge for Boboye

Kennedy Boboye, the newly appointed coach of Sunshine Stars, faces his first challenge against Kwara United in Ilorin. Sunshine Stars have struggled on the road all season but will seek a new manager bounce as they aim to secure a positive result in Boboye’s first game.

Players who have departed the league

With the league set to restart, some players have moved during the mid-season transfer period.

Isah Ali: Remo stars to CD Feirense (Portugal)

Benjamin Tanimu: Bendel Insurance to IHEFU (Tanzania)

Tamara Ezekiel: Insurance to Al Naft (Iraq)

Robert Mizo: Bayelsa United to Al Hilal (Libya)

Andy Okpe: Rivers United to SuperSport (South Africa)

Paul Acquah: Rivers United to Anwar (Libya)

Chris Nwaeze: Plateau United to Zorya Luhansk (Ukraine)

Bello Lukman: Katsina United to Club Athletique (Tunisia)

Kareem Ayinde: 3SC to Cleopatra (Egypt)

And the latest is Andy Okpe, who played for Rivers United last Wednesday against Sporting Lagos and joined SuperSport United on Thursday.

