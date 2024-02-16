As he stood to receive the international award at an impressive ceremony in London last weekend, the crowd comprising the highest and mighty in the lottery business across the globe believed that Mr Lanre Gbajabiamila, the Director-General of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, NLRC, deserved the accolades and awards being bestowed on him abroad. His record, which is readily available globally, speaks volumes about his expertise.

At home, he has turned around the lottery industry, hitherto seen as sheer gambling into a thriving sector that not only generates income for millions of people but also the governments. His words: “When I first started, they said that lottery is gambling, and I changed that word gambling to gaming because I believe it’s entertainment.

“Lottery’s where you play, where you try your luck either for fun or also for contribution; social contribution to help the government. If you win, good. If you don’t win, you’re still a winner because you’ve done a little bit of charity to the government to use the funds for good causes in all the sectors that it is required for.”

Having revolutionised the industry so far, and taken the sector from the local level to the global stage, it was little wonder the man popularly called Mr Lottery, was honoured with the Africa Gaming Hall of Fame Award of Excellence at the International Casino Exhibition (ICE) in London, United Kingdom (UK).

Also, he was inducted into the 2024 recognition list for his “dedication, commitment, doggedness, and novelty in the development of lotteries and gaming in, not only in Nigeria but also on the African continent.”

The ICE award was preceded by another record award conferred on him by the National Data Protection Commission under the chairmanship of the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Mr Bosun Tijani.

The organisers of the ICE Gaming Congress, Kate Chambers, presented the prestigious award to Gbajabiamila in London with praises and commendations before the convergence of the highest and mighty in the lottery business across the globe.

Presenting the Special Recognition Award of the National Data Protection Commission to Mr Gbajabiamila, the Permanent Secretary in the Communications Ministry, Mr Farouk Yusuf Yabo, who stood in for the Minister, commended the lottery boss for his effective contributions to data protection in Nigeria.

Eulogising the NLRC Director-General, the Minister said: “Your steadfast support and contributions to the National Data Protection Commission have not gone unnoticed. Your collaboration has been instrumental in furthering the goals of both commissions.”

The immediate past President of Nigeria, Mr Muhammadu Buhari approved the reappointment of Mr Gbajabiamila as the Director-General of NLRC before the end of his tenure as president for a term of another four years. The reappointment was as a result of his profound and unmatched accomplishments in the commission.

In October 2023, NLRC successfully hosted the first International Gaming Conference in Nigeria at Eko Hotel and Suites, which was attended by the greatest players in the industry from all over the world. Local and international delegates at the conference expressed their satisfaction for excellent organisation, depth, and the far-reaching decisions reached at the world class conference.

The Director-General of Ghana Lottery Agency described the Gbajabiamila’s NLRC organised international gaming conference as the best ever in Africa.

Since his appointment as the chief regulator of lottery and gaming in Nigeria, Mr Gbajabiamila has remarkably transformed the industry and steadily moved the lottery to a main revenue earning sector for the country.

With Mr Lottery at the helm, it is a win-win for all. The lottery industry is growing; the operators are profiting more; the players’ winnings are increasing, while more revenues are generated into the government coffers for more social amenities for Nigerians.

Within 21 consistent years of service in the sector, Mr Gbajabiamila, whose last four-year tenure as NLRC Director-General ends in 2026, has stamped his imprint on gaming and entertainment. Beginning as an operator in 2003 and working for nearly 10 years as head regulator in Lagos State before his current designation, as Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria’s apex lottery agency, Nigeria’s leaders have seen and appreciated Mr Gbajabiamila’s immense contributions to the growth of lottery business.

Notably, he has created millions of jobs, so he waits eagerly today for the launch of a Central Monitoring System, CMS, that can track all businesses in the gaming eco-system real time online. The system is expected to lead to the sector’s next phase of exponential expansion.

Mr Gbajabiamila’s success at the national level is not by happenstance. He had worked in the lottery sector for years in Lagos, the economic nerve centre of Nigeria. But now, he is superintending all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT. His stint in Lagos, however, has provided the 59-year-old technocrat the launching pad.

“Yes, obviously. Lagos is a state. But when you are here, you are dealing with all the states. However, I must say, it prepared me for what I am doing now. I worked with an operator back in 2003. They carried on with a lottery operation in Lagos at that time, and I worked there for two years. I was in charge of their technical department and helped to build the software that they use for their transactions with a Swedish company,” he said in an interview.

The experience he garnered here readily made him the man of choice by the state government in 2007. Also, at that time, the government aimed to change the lottery law. There was a bill to the Lagos State House of Assembly to that effect. Mr Gbajabiamila was part of that effort as he worked with the then Attorney-General of Lagos State, Mr Supo Shasore.

“We worked on an amendment to strengthen the laws for lottery and gaming. I was there for eight years with Governor Raji Fashola. I served Governor Akinwumi Ambode for two years,” Mr Gbajabiamila reminisced.

It was against this backdrop that President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Gbajabiamila as Acting Director-General of NLRC before his confirmation by the Senate in 2018. Since then, he has not looked back, revolutionising the nation’s lottery industry and making Nigeria proud in various international lottery fora and engagements.

