Boss Mustapha, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), said on Tuesday that former President Muhammadu Buhari’s signature was forged to give approval to a cash withdrawal of $6.2 million from the vault of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

A former controller at the CBN in Abuja, Onyeka Ogbu, had on Monday told the court that he received the written approval given by then President Buhari, Mr Mustapha, and Mr Emefiele for the cash payment.

Mr Mustapha testified in the ongoing prosecution of Godwin Emefiele, the CBN governor at the time of the controversial payment, before the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja on Tuesday.

Mr Emefiele, the immediate-past governor of the CBN, is being prosecuted on criminal charges of fraud and corruption. transactions he allegedly perpetrated while in office.

But, Mr Emefiele denied the charges when he was rearranged on amended 20 counts in January.

At the resumed hearing of the case on Tuesday, Mr Mustapha who testified as the fourth prosecution witness for the EFCC, said his signature and Mr Buhari’s were forged by persons who pilfered the $6,230,000 from the CBN vault on 8 February 2023.

“It was claimed that Buhari also signed, but on the face value of this document, having served for five years and seven months as SGF, this document did not emanate from the president for the following reasons.

“A correspondent that has the seal of Nigeria does not carry a reference number. The seal is the authority” Mr Mustapha told the judge, Hamza Muazu.

A former branch controller at the CBN, Mr Ogbu, while testifying on Monday, said that Messrs Buhari and Mustapha gave their approval for the payment of the funds to foreign election observers at the last general elections.

He said the memo authorising the payment requested that it should be paid in its naira equivalent. It amounted to about N2.9 billion at the prevailing exchange rate in January 2023.

But giving his account of what transpired, Mr Mustapha said neither he nor Mr Buhari gave their nod to the withdrawal of the funds.

While being led in evidence by the prosecuting lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr Mustapha also denied receiving any amount from the funds.

Letter’s false claims

He faulted the letter that purportedly emanated from the then SGF’s office authorising payment of the money.

Asked by the prosecuting counsel, Rotimi Oyedapo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), in respect of Exhibit PD7 which states that the release of the money was approved at the187th Federal Executive Council (FEC) held on 18 January 2023, Mr Mustapha affirmed that a FEC meeting held that day, but that it was not 187th session, but rather first meeting of the year because it was January.

“My Lord, there was a meeting and it was the first meeting, not 187. It was the first meeting of the year. My Lord, all FEC meetings are normally Presided over by the President or Vice president. In the case of 18 January, it was the Vice president who presided over the meeting because the President was not around. My role was to prepare the agenda of the meeting and on that day, there was a16- point agenda, and there was no agenda that had to do with foreign observers, so it did not appear on the FEC of 18 January, there was no such approval or, anything else from the FEC,” he said.

Mr Mustapha clarified that Nigeria’s electoral commission, INEC, had the key responsibility of relating with election observers.

“My lord, all throughout my service year as the SGF, I never came across these documents.

“Secondly, I have looked at it and read the document. Federal Executive Council, FEC, decisions are not transmitted by letters. They are transmitted through extracts after conclusions are adopted.

“Thirdly, I am the custodian of FEC, the president will not refer executives’ conclusions to me.

“Also, in all the five years and seven months I stayed in office, I never heard of the term ‘Special Appropriation Provision’, referred to me.

“The terms known to me my lord are appropriation as provided by the Appropriation Act, which is normally passed by the National Assembly. When the government file drafts, it brings Supplementary Appropriation.

“In all the correspondences I have received from Buhari, it has never had or ended with: ‘Please accept the assurance of my highest regard.’

“I am his subordinate. My correspondences do not carry that.

“And lastly, looking at the signature, it is a failed attempt at reproducing Buhari’s signature. I will leave that to the experts,” Mr Mustapha explained.

The judge, Mr Muazu, adjourned the trial until 7 March for continuation of trial.

Background

Mr Emefiele is charged with amended 20 counts of criminal conspiracy, conferring undue advantage, and breach of trust, among other allegations that also featured in the report of special investigators engaged by President Bola Tinubu to probe the activities of CBN during his tenure as the governor of the bank.

The special investigator, Jim Obazee, referenced the $6.23 million payment in his report which received wide media attention last December.

He wrote of a “fraudulent cash withdrawal of $6.23 million” – about N2.9 billion at the then-official exchange rate of N461 to a dollar.

Mr Obaeze said the $6.23 million was removed from the vault of the CBN between 7 and 8 February 2023, about two weeks before the presidential and National Assembly polls, under a purported approval of the president for the release of money to pay foreign election observers.

The removal of the money from the vault of the Foreign Payment Office, Abuja Branch, of the CBN, which was captured on CCTV footage, followed a trail of letters which began with one dated 23 January 2023.

Mr Ogbu had said the cash withdrawal purportedly meant for an election observation mission for the 2023 general elections had Messrs Buhari and Mustapha’s authorisation.

His testimony piqued curiosity when he said the money was only paid to someone identified as an official of the SGF office on 8 April 2023, after the general elections had ended.

Mr Emefiele, who was sacked from office by President Bola Tinubu last June, had denied all charges during his arraignment last January.

He pleaded not guilty to the amended 20 counts.

In some of the counts, EFCC alleged that Mr Emefiele, in January 2023, forged a document titled, ‘Re: Presidential Directive on Foreign Election Observer Missions,’ dated January 2023 with reference number, SGF.43/L.01/201.

The EFCC alleged that Mr Emefiele made the claim knowing the same to be false.

In the case marked CR/577/2023, the prosecution alleged Mr Emefiele, on 8 February 2023, connived with one Odoh Ocheme, said to be on the run, to obtain $6.2 million from the CBN, claiming that it was requested by the office of the Secretary to the Governor of the Federation (SGF) “vide a letter dated Jan. 26 2023 with Ref No. SGF.43/L.01/201.”

The anti-graft agency also alleged that “the contract for the renovation of the CBN Governor’s lodge, located at No. 2 Glover Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, was awarded to a company named Messrs. Architekon Nigeria Ltd, “wherein the duo are directors and majority shareholders.”

The offences, according to the EFCC, contravene the provisions of sections 17 and 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000, as well as sections 315, 363 and 364 of the Penal Code.

