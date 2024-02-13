The Senate is currently holding a closed-door meeting with service chiefs, ministers in charge of security matters and the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the closed-door session is being held primarily because of the worsening security situation in the country.

In attendance at the ongoing meeting are the Chief of Defense Staff, Christopher Musa; National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of Naval Staff, Emmanuel Ogalla; Chief of the Air Staff, Hassan Abubakar, and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

Others include Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru; Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle; Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Geidam; Minister of State for Police Affairs, Imaan Suleiman Ibrahim; Minister of Finance, Wale Edun; Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo; Director General, Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi; and the Director General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Abubakar.

The Senate leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, while ushering in the attendees into the hallowed chamber, said they were proceeding into a committee of the whole, which will be in a close session.

READ ALSO:N100 billion disbursed for gas project without NASS approval Senate Committee

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, is expected to address journalists after the session.

Mr Akpabio had told the service chiefs the last time they appeared before the Senate, that many states and Abuja are facing security challenges.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

