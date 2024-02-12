The International Monetary Fund has highlighted key recommendations to address Nigeria’s economic challenges and related monetary policy concerns.

In its latest ‘Post Financing and Assessment Discussion and Staff Report’ for Nigeria, the fund suggested a series of measures to be implemented over the next six to twelve months, aimed at stabilising the economy and fostering growth.

One of the primary recommendations is to raise the monetary policy rate at the upcoming MPC meeting, to achieve a positive real interest rate.

“Raise the monetary policy rate at the next Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting to make it positive in real terms over the next 6-12 months. This will be a key signal of the direction of monetary policy, despite limited transmission. The pace of tightening and the terminal rate can be calibrated from meeting to meeting considering incoming data,” it said in the report.

The IMF further called for the continued withdrawal of excess liquidity through the utilization of short-term instruments such as Open Market Operations (OMOs) in the foreign exchange market.

It said the initial focus should be on extracting the remaining N800 billion in excess reserves, with a target of up to N2 trillion over the next 12 months.

This measure may create a more equitable regulatory framework within the banking sector, it said.

To enhance transparency and effectiveness, the IMF spoke on the importance of strengthening communications by clearly specifying the monetary policy objective, operational targets, and milestones.

Last week, while speaking in an interview with Arise Television, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Olayemi Cardoso, disclosed that the bank was revamping its communication strategy.

“Communication we know is key with respect to monetary policy and we understand that the decision that comes from monetary policy can be a little bit complicated at times but the idea is to ensure that moving forward our communication strategy is able to give the right messages depending on the different segments that we are trying to address.

“We are revamping the whole communication strategy for the CBN, and I am hoping that as we move forward particularly as the monetary policy committee engagement takes place, you are going to see the way and manner in which we try and get out the messaging,” he said in the interview.

The CBN had 19 January announced its first MPC meeting, six months after its last one. The meeting is scheduled to be held between 26 and 27 February.

At the last meeting of the MPC, held July 2023, presided over by the then-acting governor, Folashodun Shonubi, the benchmark interest rate was raised by 25 basis points to 18.75 percent from 18.50 percent.

The committee adjusted the asymmetric corridor to +100/-300 basis points around the MPR; retained the CRR at 32.5 percent and the liquidity ratio at 30 percent.

