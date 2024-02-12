Ahead of its primary election slated for 17 February, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has cleared all the 12 aspirants jostling for its ticket to contest the 22 September governorship election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 12 aspirants had purchased and returned their duly completed forms sold at N50 million each.

The aspirants included Clem Agba, Monday Okpebholo, Lucky Imasuen, Anamero Dekeri, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Gideon Ikhine and David Imuse, a retired colonel.

Others are Charles Airhiavbere, retired general, Oserheimen Osunbor, Blessing Agbomhere, Dennis Idahosa and Ernest Umakhihe.

The schedule of activities for the governorship election, as released by the APC, showed that campaigns would start on 24 April.

Abdullahi Ganduje, the party’s national chairperson, who confirmed the party’s clearance of the aspirants, assured them of a free, fair and credible governorship primaries.

Mr Ize-Iyamu was the APC candidate in the 2020 governorship election in the state. He was defeated by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Godwin Obaseki, who is the current governor of the state.

For the forthcoming election, it is not clear if Mr Ize-Iyamu will have the support of Adams Oshiomhole, a former governor of the state and a former national chairperson of the APC, as he did in the 2020 election.

Mr Oshiomhole, a close ally of President Bola Tinubu, is now the senator representing Edo North District and is likely to play an influential role in who emerges as the APC candidate for the election.

(NAN)

