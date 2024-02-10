Eurocopter EC 130, the ill-fated helicopter that Herbert Wigwe, the CEO of Access Bank, and five others boarded on Friday in the United States took off from Palm Springs Airport, California.

Checks by PREMIUM TIMES showed that the flight took off at about 8:45 p.m. (local time).

According to a local news outlet, it was expected to land at 9: 49 p.m (local time) at Boulder City, Nevada.

Details seen by PREMIUM TIMES on FlightAware, a flight tracking platform, showed that the registration number of the helicopter is N130CZ and it was last seen near Fort Irwin/Barstow, California.

Helicopter Owners

Checks by PREMIUM TIMES also showed that the helicopter is owned by Orbic Helicopter Tours, a longstanding provider of aerial experiences in Los Angeles.

According to details on the company’s website, “in addition to offering the best helicopter tours, we also provide helicopter transportation.”

Meanwhile, the cause of the crash is still unknown as of press time Saturday night.

Mr Wigwe, his wife, and his son are believed to be among the six passengers in the helicopter that crashed in the US early Saturday Nigerian time (late Friday local time).

The New York Times reported that a total of six people were in the helicopter that crashed near the California-Nevada border.

No survivors have been located yet and Access Holdings, owners of Access Bank, have yet to confirm Mr Wigwe’s involvement in the crash as of the time of this report.

