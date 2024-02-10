A non-governmental organisation working to uplift the lives of those with disabilities and victims of societal and economic inequalities- El Echad Foundation, has launched a campaign to sensitise schoolgirls on menstrual hygiene and safety.

The group, which visited Kabusa Community Secondary School, located in a surbuban community of Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory, also distributed reusable menstrual pads to more than 200 students of the school.

The group said the project was supported by Massey College, a graduate college at the University of Toronto in Canada, and the Rotary Club of Toronto Bay-Bloor. The initiative, it said, is aimed at tackling the issue of menstrual hygiene and promoting gender equality in Nigeria.

Group speaks

A statement on Friday issued by the Foundation’s Public Affairs Consultant, Obi Nwosu, said the initiative was not only to empower young girls but to alleviate the financial burden associated with menstruation.

It said the choice of reusable pads “lies not just in its ability to ensure safe menstrual hygiene practice, but also in its environmentally friendly nature, significantly reducing waste associated with single-use pads, which harm the environment.”

The statement reads in part: “Given the recent increase in the cost of menstrual hygiene products and the stigma associated with menstruation, especially for school-aged girls who are also prone to many myths and misinformation, El Echad Foundation is ensuring that school-aged girls receive proper menstrual hygiene education and access to the high-quality, sustainable menstrual hygiene products they deserve.

“In this regard, we distributed reusable menstrual pad packs to 240 schoolgirls at Kabusa Community Secondary School, each pack containing five eco-friendly pads and a stylish carry-on pouch.”

Also speaking, the co-founder of El Echad Foundation, Favour Ugwumba, said: “This initiative marks a significant milestone in our journey towards empowering young girls with sustainable menstrual health solutions, and we thank Massey College and the Rotary Club of Toronto Bay-Bloor for their support.”

Excited Massey College

Speaking on its contribution and support for the initiative, the Massey College Registrar, Alison Mackenzie, said: “Massey College is excited to support this vital initiative. By aiding young girls in managing their menstrual health using sustainable products, we are contributing to a more equitable and secure future for them.”

“This programme is not just about providing menstrual products; it’s a movement for health, education, and environmental sustainability,” said Precious Nwafor, a senior staffer at El Echad Foundation.

While celebrating the milestone, the Foundation calls for more work to break barriers and “build a future where menstrual hygiene is managed with dignity and respect.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

