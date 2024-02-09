Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze says he and his colleagues are fully focused on Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final against hosts Cote d’Ivoire.

Chukwueze told journalists after the team’s training session in Abidjan on Thursday that the team had put the semi-final victory behind them and were now focused on the final.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria booked a berth in the AFCON final after a dramatic penalty shootout win against South Africa.

The Super Eagles prevailed 4-2 on penalties following a captivating 1-1 draw at the end of 120 minutes.

Hosts Cote d’Ivoire, on their part, booked a ticket to the AFCON final after beating DR Congo 1-0 thanks to Sebastien Haller’s goal.

“We are no more in a celebration mood at the moment. We are trying to recover from the semi-final game against South Africa and focus on the final game against the host country.

“It’s not going to be easy, and no one has told us it is going to be easy. But I believe in this team, and we have been fighting right from the start of this tournament.

“It is time to bring the trophy back home,” he said.

Chukwueze said the team had put together a winning strategy, adding that he and his colleagues were training hard to ensure they implemented it on the pitch.

“Actually, we have already decided to do so many things. As a team, we have all spoken about it, including the captain, the coach, and, of course, the players.

“What remains now is for us to start training towards it,” he said.

NAN reports that all 25 players participated in the Super Eagles’ recovery training at the Ecole de Police de Abidjan on Thursday.

The players took part in the session, which was mostly jogging and light workouts.

The Stade Olympique Alassane-Ouattara d’Ebimpé in Abidjan will host the final on Sunday from 8 p.m.

