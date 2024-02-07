Nigeria’s electoral commission, INEC, has fixed Wednesday, 14 February, for the conduct of supplementary elections resulting from suspended elections in some polling units during last Saturday’s bye elections and rerun elections.

The commission said it has resolved to conduct a supplementary election in Taraba State and a new rerun election in Enugu State.

INEC spokesperson Sam Olumekun said in a statement that the decision was the outcome of the commission’s regular meeting held on Tuesday.

He said the meeting deliberated on the outcome of the bye elections and rerun elections conducted last weekend among other issues.

INEC conducted bye and rerun elections in different state and federal constituencies across 26 states on Saturday.

The elections were to replace the six vacant seats in the National Assembly and three vacant seats in different states Houses of Assembly.

The commission said it also conducted rerun elections in 39 constituencies as ordered by election tribunals.

During Saturday’s elections, INEC suspended elections in some polling units in Akwa Ibom, Kano and Enugu State due to violence, thuggery and the hijacking of election materials.

According to INEC, the disruptions occurred at two polling units in the Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State and across all polling units in the Enugu South State Constituency of Enugu State and Kunchi/Tsanyawa State Constituency of Kano State.

The commission also said the final declaration was postponed in the Jalingo/Yorro/Zing Federal Constituency in Tarawa State due to over voting in certain polling units. The results of the polling units impact the margin of lead between the candidates with the highest number of votes.

However, the commission has only fixed dates for the supplementary elections in Taraba State and a new re-run election in Enugu State. In Kano State, INEC said, the elections will be held at a later date due to security concerns.

Meanwhile, in Akwa Ibom, INEC said there will be no supplementary elections as the two polling units do not affect the outcome of the elections.

“We urge all eligible voters and stakeholders in the impacted Polling Units in Taraba and Enugu States to participate peacefully in the upcoming elections and support their preferred candidates,” Mr Olumekun said.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

