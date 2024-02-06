Nigeria’s security chiefs will appear before senators on Wednesday to discuss the worsening insecurity across Nigeria.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, Adetokunbo Abiru, disclosed this on Tuesday.

Mr Abiru said the service chiefs will appear before the Senate on Wednesday and Thursday to discuss the possible solutions to the security challenges facing the country.

Those expected to appear include the heads of the army, navy, air force and the police.

Last Tuesday, the Senate summoned service chiefs to appear before the lawmakers over the rising case of insecurity in the country.

PREMIUM TIMES has reported almost daily cases of killings and kidnappings by different armed groups across the country. Last week, a lawmaker burst into tears while lamenting the insecurity in Ekiti State that led to the killing of two traditional rulers.

Apart from the meeting with the security chiefs, the senators also plan a separate one with the central bank chief.

The Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions summoned the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Yemi Cardoso, over the state of the nation’s economy.

Mr Cardoso was supposed to appear before the Senate committee today but the meeting was postponed till Friday. The bank chief, instead, appeared before the House of Representatives today.

Mr Abiru who announced the postponement of the meeting said it was postponed because the CBN governor had spent most of the time addressing members of the House of Representatives.

“After waiting for close to two hours for the CBN governor on the planned interface, we have resolved to postpone it to Friday this week by 9:00 a.m. prompt.

“Postponement of the interface between our committee and the CBN Governor arose from the fact that he and other managers of the nation’s economy have been interfacing with our colleagues in the House of Representatives since morning without knowing when exactly the session would end.

“We would have fixed Wednesday or Thursday this week as a new day for the interface but the Senate as a whole has fixed the two days for very critical and constructive engagement with the service chiefs.

“This made us eventually settle for Friday this week for interface with the CBN Governor by 9 a.m. prompt.

“Communication to this effect would be forwarded to the CBN Governor today (Tuesday) and possibly other government officials managing the economy,” Mr Abiru said.

During his appearance at the House of Representatives, Mr Cardoso lamented the huge amount Nigerians spend on foreign education and healthcare.

He said the high number of Nigerians in foreign schools and medical tourism are two of the major factors putting pressure on the naira.

“…over the past decade, foreign exchange demand for education and healthcare has totalled nearly $40 billion,” he said.

