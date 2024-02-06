In a significant gesture of recognition for academic excellence, Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani has bestowed prestigious scholarships upon two exceptional students who have made their mark in the realm of education.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Muhammad Shehu said that Abu-Hurairah Mahadi, who graduated with a first-class degree from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria and Nasara James Dabo, a recognised Mathematics genius were awarded scholarships.

Mr Abu-Hurairah Mahadi earned recognition as the top graduate with an outstanding CGPA of 4.95, a feat that earned him full scholarship from the Kaduna State Government for his Master’s Degree in any university of his choice worldwide, including Harvard and Cambridge. Furthermore, he was offered automatic employment in the Governor’s office upon completing his post-graduate studies.

Similarly recognised is 14-year old Mathematics prodigy, Miss Nasara Dabo who is aspiring to become a medical doctor. With a MENSA IQ score of 150, she was honoured for her extraordinary memory mastery, including memorizing 678 binary digits in 8 minutes. She has been granted a scholarship to complete her secondary education. She was encouraged to pursue her dream of becoming an exceptional medical doctor and was rewarded to demonstrate the state’s commitment to nurturing and harnessing outstanding talent.

“This prestigious scholarship, a pathway envisioned by Deputy Governor Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, underscores the state’s dedication to nurturing diverse talents and supporting aspirations,” Governor said.

Mr Sani, while praising the remarkable achievements of the two outstanding young Kaduna citizens, underscored the significance of their success as an inspiration for students in the state and beyond.

The statement said the governor’s dedication to fostering academic excellence through these scholarships underscores the importance of individual accomplishments and stands as a guiding light for aspiring students throughout the region.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

