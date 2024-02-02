Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has forwarded the names of six Commissioner-nominees to the state House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

Two of the nominees, Emmanuel Igbasan and Razaq Obe, were commissioners under the late Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Mr Igbasan was Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, while Mr Obe served as Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources.

Other nominees are Omowumi Isaac, Olukayode Ajulo, Akinwumi Sowore and Oseni Oyeniyi.

The Governor has also appointed the following individuals as Special Advisers: Olugbenga Omole – Special Adviser on Information & Strategy; Olamide Falana – Special Adviser on Gender Affairs and Alabi Johnson – Special Adviser on Energy.

Recall that Messrs Ajulo and Obe were at the forefront of the allegation of the forgery of late Akeredolu’s signature when he was critically ill.

Mr Ajulo first blew the whistle on the alleged forgery, before Mr Obe came forward with a forensic report on a document purportedly signed by the late Governor.

During the inauguration of his deputy on Thursday, Mr Aiyedatiwa had said his new cabinet would reflect the yearnings and aspirations of the Ondo people.

He also said the previous cabinet was dissolved to allow for less distractions, especially for those who would be involved in politics, given that 2024 is an election year.

