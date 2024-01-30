Three suspects have been apprehended in Ogbomoso, Oyo State for allegedly killing a pastor.

The pastor, identified as Evangelist Segun Adegboyega, had reportedly challenged the suspects, who he suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, for invading his farm and destroying his crops.

Thereafter, the suspects killed the pastor in Gege area, along Ogbomoso-Iseyin road.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the suspects were arrested by villagers in the community and taken to the palace of Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye. The monarch later handed them over to the police at Owode police headquarter.

The body of the deceased, it was learnt, has been deposited at the mortuary.

Meanwhile, Oba Olaoye sympathised with the people and urged for calm in the community.

He promised to work with the security agencies to ensure that justice is served.

