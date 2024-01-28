Governor Ademola Adeleke has ordered an investigation into the killings that occurred during the 50th-year coronation celebration of the Ogiyan of Ejigbo, Oba Omowonuola Oyeyode Oyeyosin, in Ejigbo, Osun State

He urged law enforcement agencies to establish the remote and immediate causes of the incident and ensure the law takes its course.

According to Opalola Yemisi, the state police spokesperson, Richard Adeoriokin, a United States professor and politician, was accidentally killed by a security guard after the celebration on Saturday night.

In a statement by the governor’s spokesman, Olawale Rasheed, Mr Adeleke called for pre-emptive action by the security agencies to prevent possible counter-attacks or eruption of violence in Ejigbo town following the sad incident.

He commiserated with the people and appealed to the families of the deceased not to take laws into their hands.

Meanwhile, to ensure the restoration of calm while the investigation continues, he also dispatched a government delegation to the town.

According to the statement, members of the delegation include the state Commissioner of Police, the Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Local Government Affairs, the Commissioner for Information and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security.

“What happened today at Ejigbo is really sad. I extend my condolences to the families of the deceased. I have directed an immediate investigation into the killing of Richard Adeoriokin and the subsequent killing of his killer.

“I have also instructed the State Police Command to issue guidelines on usage of local guns. Such regulations will enhance the safety and protection of the citizens, especially at public functions,” Mr Adeleke said.

The PUNCH reports that the late Adeoriokin was part of the coronation anniversary, from where he was summoned to a meeting along Inisa Road in Ejigbo.

Investigations indicated that the incident occurred in a private residence of Eniola Oyeyode, a son to the Ogiyan of Ejigbo, Oba Oyeyode, who was marking his 50th anniversary on the throne.

It was gathered that after the meeting had ended and the attendees were leaving the premises, gunshots were heard, and the deceased was hit on the leg, which led to his death while being treated in a private hospital.

