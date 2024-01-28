The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted about 12 cartons of tramadol 225mg, containing 599,900 pills weighing 385.40kg.

This is contained in a statement by the NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Babafemi said the recovery was made by NDLEA operatives at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Ikeja, Lagos on Tuesday, 23 January.

He said the cartons from an overstayed cargo at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) import shed of the Lagos airport were seized after a joint examination with other agencies.

According to him, the tramadol consignment had come into the country in two batches on KLM Royal Dutch Airline flights from Karachi, Pakistan between 27 July and 1 August 2023.

“They were, however, placed under watch by NDLEA operatives since then.”

Meanwhile, not less than 822 kilograms of cannabis sativa hidden in a fuel station located at Ashipa community along Badagry-Seme road were recovered by operatives of the Seme Special Area Command of NDLEA.

Mr Babafemi said that a suspect, Sani Audu, 35, was arrested with 111.3kg of the same substance at Maigatari town in Jigawa on Tuesday, 23 January.

Also, in Yobe, two suspects, Mohammed Usman and Adamu Ma’azu, were arrested on Saturday, 27 January with 49 blocks of cannabis sativa, weighing 50kg at Damaturu motor park, Damaturu.

Mr Babafemi said the duo of Paul Obor, 38, and Dennis Fuokorighe, 48, were arrested on Wednesday, 24 January at a Navy checkpoint, Itobe, Ofu local government area of Kogi, with 318 compressed blocks of Indian hemp.

He said the drug weighing 190.8kg was concealed in a gold colour Honda Accord Car marked RBC 449AE.

He added that they were handed over to the agency’s command in Kogi on Friday 26 January by officials of the Nigeria Navy Ship, Lugard, Lokoja.

(NAN)

