President Bola Tinubu will on Wednesday (today) depart Abuja for Paris for a private visit.

Presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Mr Ngelale said the president will return to Nigeria in the first week of February.

“President Bola Tinubu departs Abuja for Paris, France, on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, for a private visit.

“He will return to the country in the first week of February, 2024,” the statement said.

The trip will be President Tinubu’s second to France since he assumed office in May 2023.

The president had, in June 2023, joined world leaders in Paris to review and sign a New Global Financial Pact that places vulnerable countries on a priority list for support and investment, following the devastating impact of climate change, energy crisis, and after effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The president participated in the two-day summit that looked at opportunities to restore fiscal space to countries that face difficult short-term financial challenges, especially the most indebted; mobilise innovative financing for countries vulnerable to climate change; foster development in low-income countries and encourage investment in “green” infrastructure for the energy transition in emerging and developing economies.

