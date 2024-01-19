Setting goals is similar to starting a journey with a specific destination. However, the road map to that destination is just as, if not more, important than the goal itself.
The guidance system that directs your work and guarantees a deliberate and methodical approach to realising your goals is planning.
Why planning matters:
• Having clarity and priority: Planning clarifies your objectives, allowing you to define precisely what you want to achieve. It serves as an orientation device for your goals, keeping you on track and providing a clear sense of direction.
• Breakdown of Complex Goals: Large goals can be daunting, but effective planning divides them into manageable steps. This makes the journey less daunting and enables you to celebrate small victories.
• Optimal Resource Use: Planning allows you to allocate your resources wisely, whether time, money, or manpower. Such optimisation ensures that you use your resources best to achieve your goals.
• Proactive Problem Solving: A crucial part of planning is foreseeing and developing solutions for obstacles. By taking the initiative, you can overcome challenges and use possible setbacks as teaching moments.
• Drive and Responsibility: A well-organised plan acts as a daily guide to your objectives. It provides a concrete road map and holds you responsible for your advancement, which boosts motivation.
“Plan your goals with the end in mind; success results from preparation, hard work, and learning from failure.” Colin Powell
Action Plan
• Get to work creating your strategy. Create a timeline, list your resources and SMART goals, and remember to evaluate and make adjustments constantly.
