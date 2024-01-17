Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has now addressed the public regarding the controversy surrounding Sadiq Umar’s injury and his subsequent withdrawal from the Super Eagles squad on the eve of the AFCON tournament.

Umar was replaced by Paul Onuachu on the roster after the Real Sociedad striker was given a three-week recovery period, which rendered him useless to the Eagles in Cote d’Ivoire.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the uproar that greeted Umar’s swift return to training in Spain.

The Super Eagles coach said on Wednesday in Abidjan that he was also confused about the development.

“I myself am confused,” Peseiro declared during Wednesday’s pre-match press conference. “I received a report from the medical tests that he is injured and cannot recover in 15 days at least.

“The report was sent to his club, and they said the player must come back for his recovery. It was even said there was a possibility of carrying out surgery.

“We did a meeting with the player and our staff, but the player wanted to stay like me, and for that, I chose him. But on the last day, for the replacement of players, we decided to replace him.”

Though some have labelled the Super Eagles’ medical personnel as incompetent, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), through its media spokesperson, Ademola Olajire, faults such assertions.

“We are surprised at the news trending on social media concerning Sadiq Umar and how he was withdrawn from the team camp.

“The fact is that our medical team meticulously abided by the best medical procedures and was diligent in their processes and conclusions before advising Head Coach José Peseiro that the player be withdrawn from the squad,” the statement from the NFF read in part.

Peseiro also viewed the development from a different perspective. “I am happy because he recovered well; I am sad because he’s not here to help us,” Peseiro told journalists in Abidjan.

The Eagles face off against the hosts, the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire, on Thursday in a must-not-lose encounter.

