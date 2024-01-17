A new Permanent Secretary for the Federal Ministry of Education, Esther Walson-Jack, has sought the support and cooperation of the staff of the ministry, especially the workers’ union.

Ms Walson-Jack, who was the permanent secretary in the Federal Ministries of Power, Water Resources, and Sanitation, was posted to the education ministry following the retirement of the ministry’s immediate past Permanent Secretary, David Adejo.

Mr Adejo, who took over from the incumbent Executive Secretary of TETFund, Sonny Echonu, had retired in December.

Ms Walson-Jack was received at the ministry by the Director overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, (DOOPS), Zubairu Abdullahi, and other directors in the ministry.

Remark

In her address, Ms Walson-Jack pledged to commit to regular interaction with union leaders, fostering open communication and collaboration to deliver on the mandate of the ministry.

She said: “We aim to transform public service delivery and enhance our nation’s development trajectory. We can revive the legacy through capacity building, talent management, performance management systems, and innovation, dispelling the myth of poor performance in the public sector.”

In her vision outline to transform public service delivery, Ms Walson-Jack noted that one of her significant duties is to provide expertise and an administrative framework to achieve the mandate of the ministry for Nigerians and fulfil its international obligation.

“We must work hard in ways consistent with ministerial and government policy directives and handle practical issues and planning with diligence and commitment,” she added.

She noted that her administration will establish the performance within the awards system to foster excellence while also adding that outstanding performance will not go unnoticed on the leadership level and management positions.

Hand-over

During his presentation and handing over of documents, Mr Abdullahi pledged his support for Ms Walson-Jack to deliver her competency during her tenure.

He said: “We are delighted to have you in our midst and working alongside our two education ministers. We aim to work simultaneously and achieve the target set by Mr President. We believe these documents will help you kickstart your journey into the ministry affairs.

“You are taking over 19,480 staff in the ministry with 24 parastatals, 161 polytechnics run by the federal and state government, 113 unity schools, 115 private universities, 54 federal universities, and unions that include ASUU, NASU amongst others.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

