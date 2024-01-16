The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu has called for partnership and collaboration between his Ministry and the Oyo State Ministry of Energy and its Rural Electrification Board for improved electricity supply in the state.

He made the call during his visit to Governor Seyi Makinde at the Governor’s Office in Ibadan on Monday.

Mr Adelabu, who said he was embarking on a nationwide visit to power installations across the country, stated that he chose to start with his home state.

He added that the visit was to discuss areas of partnership and collaboration in order to provide stable, reliable and regular power supply to states.

The minister identified provision of transformers to low-income areas, especially rural communities, as one of the areas where collaboration was needed.

Receiving the minister in his Agodi office, Mr Makinde disclosed that his administration will take advantage of the Electricity Act 2023 to improve power supply in the state.

The governor described the new law as a game changer in the electricity sector, adding that the state will soon key into it.

He promised that his administration will give the minister the needed support, stating that his administration does not look at division or politics when it comes to governance.

Mr. Makinde also added that the 11 megawatt independent power project his administration embarked on in his first term would be commissioned in a few weeks.

“During your speech, there was a power outage, and that is what Nigerians face every day. But we do know that we can improve the electricity situation for our country.

“For us in Oyo State, the game changer is actually the Electricity Act 2023, and we will take full advantage of the law. As a matter of fact, we have started taking advantage of the new law and I should be signing the Oyo State version of the law by the end of this week or early next week, because it has been passed by the House of Assembly,” he said.

Mr Makinde told the power minister that it is not in his administration’s habit to withhold credit from whoever deserves it. “If it is the Federal Government that assists us to get anything, we are ready to work together.

“Oyo State has the largest landmass in the entire South-west; that is why the Rural Electrification Agency of the Federal Government and our own Rural Electrification Board have been working together, and we believe we can achieve more,” he added.

