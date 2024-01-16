Revolutionizing Healthcare: A Journey of Prevention, Accessibility, and Innovation.
Join us in our transformation session and discover the keys to redefining healthcare leadership
for a healthier world.
Date: Saturday, 27 th January, 2024
Time: 12 PM – 2 PM (WAT)
This is completely cost-free. Embrace the change, and be a part of the future of healthcare.
