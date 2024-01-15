Equatorial Guinea Head Coach Juan Micha has expressed mixed feelings over his team’s result against Nigeria in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), saying he was unsatisfied with the result.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Equatorial Guinea earned a valuable point on the second day of Group A.

The Nzalang Nacional were able to resist the offensive might of the Super Eagles, largely thanks to the great form of goalkeeper Jesus Ngua, who was subsequently named the Man of the Match.

After the draw against Nigeria, it was clearly evident that Micha was not enthused.

In a post-match news conference, Micha refused to see this result as an achievement.

He told journalists that he intended to continue the work to achieve his objectives in this edition of AFCON in Cote D’Ivoire.

“I think this selection that I lead is prepared day by day to compete in this tournament.

“I am lucky to know the details of football, having been a high level player,” he said.

He added his teammates intended to keep their heads on their shoulders and not plunge into euphoria after this encouraging result.

“Our mission is not complete, we still have a lot to do.

“We are in the group stage, this is the first match. We will try to reach the next stage before seeing what happens next.”

Equatorial Guinea will face Guinea-Bissau on Thursday for the second game.

A victory against the Djurtus will allow Micha and his men to have a step in the round of 16.

During its three previous participations, the Central African country has always managed to get out of the group stages. (NAN)

