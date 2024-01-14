Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has appealed for the release of the caretaker chairperson of Ukum Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, Gideon Haanongon, and three other persons kidnapped with him on Saturday.

Mr Alia made the appeal on Saturday at the funeral ceremony of the paramount ruler of Katsina-Ala, Fezanga Wombo, held at the Akume Atongo Stadium in Katsina-Ala LGA of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Haanongon was kidnapped with his orderly, driver and personal assistant on Saturday morning while travelling to attend the same funeral ceremony for the traditional ruler.

Speaking hours after the incident, the governor called for the immediate release of the council chief and his aides, while decrying the killings and kidnappings rampant in the area.

Mr Alia called on serving and former lawmakers, as well as other prominent persons of the area known as Sankara to proffer lasting solutions to insecurity in their area. promising to implement their recommendations immediately.

The governor also urged traditional leaders in the area to join in seeking solutions to the challenges, saying his administration was determined to return peace, not only to Logo, Ukum and Katsina-Ala LGAs but to the entire Benue State.

Mr Alia commiserated with the family of Mr Wombo over his death and urged them to be consoled that their father lived a fulfilled life.

Earlier, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, called for collective responsibility to move the state forward.

Represented by a senator, Jack Gyado, Mr Akume called on the Sankara people to ensure that peace returned to their area.

Mr Akume said the Federal Government was committed to ensuring peace in Benue State.

A former governor of the state, Gabriel Suswam, also tasked the people of Sankara with peace and unity in the area.

Mr Suswam said the area, known as the food hub of the state, needed peace to return to agricultural activities.

Delivering the sermon at the event, the Bishop of Katsina-Ala Diocese of the Anglican Church, Isaac Dugu, called for prayers for the state, the governor and Sankara.

In his remarks, a son of the deceased monarch, Solomon Wombo, who is representing Katsina-Ala, Ukum and Logo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, appealed for peace in the area.

NAN reports that the late kidnapping kingpin, Terwase Akwaza, aka Gana, is from Sankara, an area that comprises Ukum, Logo and Katsina-Ala LGAs. The area has not known peace even after the death of the dreaded outlaw. (NAN)

