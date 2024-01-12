Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has appointed a medical doctor-turned businessman, Tunji Olowolafe, as the Chancellor of Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti.

The governor’s spokesperson, Yinka Oyebode, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

“This is in exercise of his power as Governor of the state and Visitor to the university,” Mr Oyebode said.

“The appointment is with immediate effect.”

About new chancellor

Mr Olowolafe is the owner of Deux Project Limited, the company fingered in a PREMIUM TIMES investigation into the corruption-laden N5.6bn Lagos cardiac and renal centre.

The company was awarded the contract by the Lagos State Government in 2008 in a process that appears dubious as there was no evidence of a competitive bidding process.

The newly appointed chancellor, who hails from Are-Ekiti, had previously served as a member of the Ekiti State COVID-19 Resource Mobilisation Committee.

Mr Olowolafe, a graduate of Medicine and Surgery from the University of Ilorin, Kwara State, was said to have had a stint in medical practice before launching his career as a business owner.

He’s also the Founder of Generic Product Limited, which he launched in 1996, and the Chairman and Managing Director of Deux Investment Limited.

About university

The university was established as Obafemi Awolowo University, Ado-Ekiti in 1982. The name was changed to Ondo State University in 1985, University of Ado-Ekiti in November 1999, and to Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, in 2011.

