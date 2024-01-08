As universities continue to debunk insinuations of having fake professors within their ranks in reaction to a viral report linking over 100 ‘fake professors’ to them, the National Universities Commission (NUC) has distanced itself from the list, describing it as fake.

Acting Executive Secretary, of the National Universities Commission, Chris Maiyaki, on Monday, said the list was “fake, unfounded, untrue and a figment of the imagination of the author(s).”

Mr Maiyaki said the list was initially published by the Commission in 2019, and that efforts were ongoing to update it. He queried the rationale for recycling a stale list four years later.

The NUC chief accused unscrupulous persons of plotting to create panic and provoke outcries at both national and international levels.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Commission can confirm that it initiated in 2019, a laudable project, with the intent of compiling and publishing a list of full Professors in the Nigerian Universities System (NUS) through the use of an online portal to collate the requisite data. During the exercise, the NUC found anomalies, such as Associate Professors being listed as full Professors.

“It is essential to also state clearly that the Commission, as a responsible Federal Government Agency, does not engage in half-baked exercises capable of tarnishing the image of Nigeria and the NUS. That was why the Commission deemed it necessary to share the collated data with the Nigerian Universities for the purpose of authentication by the competent authorities as to who qualifies to be a full professor,” Mr Maiyaki said.

Based on the verified data, the Commission first published the list of full professors who participated in the exercise in 2019, with the intent to continuously update the list.

Mr Maiyaki noted that all issues pertaining to the 2019 verification of full professors in Nigerian universities were concluded in the same year, while the Commission had since entrenched a more reliable system of generating the list of full Professors in the NUS.

According to the Acting Executive Secretary, the Commission is conscious of the fact that some of the academics not captured in the 2019 exercise may now have matured and progressed to become full Professors; which explains the continuous update.

“The National Universities Commission owes it a solemn duty to protect and guard the integrity of the many hardworking and committed academics in the NUS, who have earned national and international respect and recognition. Therefore, the Commission has been saddled with the vital and strategic responsibility by its enabling laws, to uphold the sanctity of quality in all aspects of our University Education delivery,” Mr Maiyaki said.

