The Federal Government is currently investigating the reported payment made into the private bank account of a civil servant on the order of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, for vulnerable Nigerians.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this on Sunday in a press statement released to the media in Abuja.

Mrs Edu has come under heavy criticism from diverse Nigerians for ordering the transfer of N585.2m into the private bank account of a civil servant, who is the accountant in charge of Grants for Vulnerable Nigerians.

The minister had issued a memo to the Accountant General of the Federation in December 2023 ordering the said amount to be paid into the civil servant’s private bank account.

Although the AG said it was against civil service rule to pay the government’s money into a private bank account, the money was nevertheless paid thus raising eyebrows from concerned Nigerians.

Mrs Edu has denied any wrongdoing, though there are still many questions left unanswered by her ministry and the Accountant General’s office.

In the statement on Sunday, Mr Idris said the federal government acknowledged the concerns raised by the public regarding the alleged payment of funds into a private account by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

“We are aware of the narratives circulating widely and wish to assure Nigerians that the Government takes these issues most seriously,” a part of the statement read.

The statement said further that the federal government, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, is transparent and accountable to the people, and committed to ensuring that public funds are allocated and utilized effectively and efficiently to address the needs of Nigerians.

The statement noted that in light of recent events, the President has directed that a thorough and comprehensive investigation be conducted to ascertain the accuracy and validity of the reported details.

“The government is determined to unravel the truth as it relates to this matter, and assures that appropriate action will be taken to ensure that any breaches and infractions are identified and decisively punished, in line with the Administration’s commitment to public accountability and due process,” the statement read.

The statement advised the public to note, against the backdrop of various unverified narratives circulating on the Internet, that the Ministry of Information and National Orientation, under the leadership of Minister Mohammed Idris, is the primary source for verified information about events and actions of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“Only accurate details will be shared with the public. The Ministry is committed to providing timely updates to keep Nigerians informed about the progress of the investigation.

“We urge Nigerians to exercise patience as the investigation unfolds. The government is focused on ensuring a fair and unbiased process, and the findings will be communicated duly and transparently to the public,” the statement noted.

Mohammed Idris

Minister of Information and National Orientation

January 7, 2024

