Ireti Doyle narrates how she survived carbon monoxide poisoning

Nigerian actress Ireti Doyle, on 31 December 2023, revealed how she survived carbon monoxide poisoning.

Recounting the incident that occurred on 19 November 2023 during a journey for a speaking engagement, she shared the details of being found unconscious in the car, foaming at the mouth, and bleeding from her nostrils.

Expressing deep gratitude, Ireti credited God for his faithfulness and mercy, acknowledging his pivotal role in saving her life from the incident.

Kunle Remi ties the knot with lover, Tiwi

On New Year’s Day, Nigerian actor Kunle Remi revealed that he had exchanged vows with his beloved, Tiwi.

Through captivating photos on his Instagram page, he celebrated his union and offered advice to singles.

Remi encouraged them to remain patient, staying open to God’s definition of the best partner for them.

The actor also counselled singles to anticipate and prepare for a double celebration in 2024.

How I failed JAMB six times- 9ice

In an interview with actress Iyabo Ojo, Nigerian singer 9ice revealed he failed the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) six times.

He said that this stopped him from pursuing his dream to study law. He stated that the family he came from did not support anyone to become a musician.

When asked if he regretted not becoming a lawyer, he said he does not as he is in the process of becoming one.

Harrysong gets Delta State Government appointment

During this past week, Nigerian singer, Harrysong, got a government appointment from the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori.

In a statement shared by the singer on his Instagram page, the governor appointed him as his executive assistant for entertainment.

The delighted singer thanked the Governor for the privilege bestowed on him to serve the state.

He further announced to the state’s people to anticipate the Serrified and Ukodo international festival, billed for March.

Nigerian student makes Guniess world record for painting for 100 hours

The Guinness World Records revealed on its website that Chancellor Ahaghotu, a Nigerian art student, has set a new record for the longest painting marathon by successfully painting for 100 consecutive hours, breaking a decade-old record.

GWR clarified that Mr Ahaghotu dedicated four days of relentless work to create 106 pieces covering various subjects, such as celebrities, food items, plants, animals, etc.

He informed GWR that he faced fatigue around the 88-hour mark but remained determined to reach 100 hours.

Yul Edochie celebrates late son on posthumous birthday

Controversial Nigerian actor Yul Edochie remembered his late son Kambilichukwu on his posthumous birthday.

The actor said he saw the son playing basketball during the dream.

He expressed his difficulty coping without his son, as he described the pain as terrible. He further advised his late son not to stop playing football and to keep watching over the family.

Kambilichikwu died in March 2023 after he slumped while playing football in school.

Women have no right to return brideprice- Rita Edochie

Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has criticised Yul Edochie for requesting a refund of the bride price he paid while marrying his estranged wife, May Edochie.

Yul disclosed that he had demanded the bride price he paid when he married May, but she and her family refused to yield.

Reacting to Yul’s statement, Rita noted that May has no right to return the bride price of a man.

She insisted that Yul should be the one to go to his wife’s hometown and demand the return of the bride price.

How my ex-lover’s family rejected me for being Christian – Phyna

2022 Big Brother Naija winner Phyna, in an interview with Hero Daniels, revealed how the Muslim family of her ex-lover rejected her for being a Christian.

She stated that they dated for 12 years with the knowledge of their families.

Phyna disclosed that she had journeyed for his father’s burial. Still, his sisters and mother chased her from their home, adamantly asserting that he should not marry a Christian despite her willingness to convert to Islam.

Portable calls out babymama over alleged affair with Koko Zaria

Nigerian singer Portable called out his baby mama, Keji, for allegedly sleeping with an associate of Musiliu ‘MC Oluomo’ Akinsanya, Koko Zaria.

In an Instagram post, Portable accused Keji of taking his son with her anytime she wanted to see Koko Zaria.

He then pleaded with MC Oluomo to tell Koko Zaria to return his son to him within seven days, or he would beat him (Koko Zaria) up.

Ninalowo speaks on alleged viral nude video

Famous Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo has broken his silence regarding the circulation of an alleged nude video of him in bed.

The trending online video showed an unidentified man with strikingly similar tattoos to Ninalowo.

Reacting to the speculation on Saturday in a clip on his page, the actor denied the rumour, noting that he would never disappoint himself, his family, and his fans by making such a video.

“That video is not me; like I said, this is my tattoo. You can look at it over and over again. Stop circulating this negative thing about me. I’m not the one in the video, guys; please let this end,’’ the recently divorced actor pleaded.

Police reportedly arrest members of Gistlover syndicate

The Nigeria Police Force has announced the arrest of three members of the Gistlover syndicate following a petition by one Seye Oladejo, the PUNCH reported.

The arrested suspects are Adebukola Kolapo (27), Nnedum Somtomchukwu (25) and Isaac Akpokighe (30).

While parading them at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, the Force Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, stated they were arrested following a petition by Dr and Mrs Seye Oladejo.

He said, “Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Center, acting on a petition at the instance of Dr and Mrs Seye Oladejo, have arrested three suspects in connection with a case of conspiracy, cyberstalking, and threat to life.

“The suspects are members of a syndicate called ‘Gistlover family’, which is responsible for the daily running of Gistlover blog, a microblogging platform known for cyberstalking, incitement, blackmail, and sundry, which has over the years been a course for public outcry.

“The first suspect, Kolapo, aka Omo Oba Gistlover, was responsible for creating over 80 per cent of the Gistlover pages, thereby lending his digital footprint to perpetuate the aforementioned criminal act’’.

