President Bola Tinubu on Monday said the security situation in the country has improved since May 2023 when he was sworn in as president.

The President, however, acknowledged that his administration has not solved all security challenges in the country.

Mr Tinubu said this in his New Year message to the nation on Monday, 1 January 2024.

“Since our administration took over the mantle of office, security has improved. Silently, we have worked to free captives from abductors.

“While we can’t beat our chest yet that we have solved all the security problems, we are working hard to ensure that we all have peace of mind in our homes, places of work and on the roads,” Mr Tinubu said.

The President noted that security has always been part of his eight priorities which include national defence and internal security, job creation, macro-economic stability, investment environment optimisation, human capital development, poverty reduction and social security.

All six sub-regions in the country are facing peculiar security challenges. Boko Haram insurgency in the north-east, banditry crisis in the North-west, farmers-herders crisis in the North-central, unknown gunmen in the South-east, oil bunkering and militancy in the South-south and kidnapping and armed robbery in the South-west.

While Mr Tinubu was right to say his administration “silently” freed captors from their abductors, it’s also true that hundreds of victims are in several terrorist camps. About 20 students of Federal University Gusau in Zamfara State are still with their captors and it has been over 100 days since their abduction.

The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Dutsin in Katsina State said four abducted female students were released by terrorists following intervention by the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

Daring attacks

There have been more daring attacks taken by terrorists in Mr Tinubu’s seven months as president, especially the abduction of university students in Gusau, Dustin Ma and Keffi all in northern Nigeria.

Over 100 residents of Mutunji and other communities in Maru Local Government of Zamfara State were also abducted. None of the abductees has regained freedom since November.

There was killing of about 200 people on Christmas Eve by criminals in Plateau State.

A Nigerian Air Force helicopter was also gunned down by fighters loyal to the Ansaru-linked terrorist, Dogo Gide. Several wounded soldiers were being evacuated by the helicopter before it was shot down.

