President Bola Tinubu has again appealed to his opponents in last year’s presidential election to join him in making Nigerian work.

Mr Tinubu said this in his News Year broadcast Monday morning.

As the candidate of the ruling party, APC, Mr Tinubu defeated Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party who came second and third respectively in the closely fought election.

Both candidates challenged the result of the election but lost in the courts. They have, however, refused to participate or ask their supporters to participate in the Tinubu administration.

But in a 2024 New Year message Monday morning, Mr Tinubu said, “For the new year to yield all its good benefits to us as individuals and collectively as a people we must be prepared to play our part. The job of building a prosperous nation is not the job of the President, Governors, Ministers, Lawmakers and government officials alone.

“Our destinies are connected as members of this household of Nigeria. Our language, creed, ethnicity and religious beliefs even when they are not same should never make us work at cross purposes.

“In this new year, let us resolve that as joint-heirs to the Nigerian Commonwealth, we will work for the peace, progress and stability of our country. I extend this call to my political opponents in the last election. Election is over. It’s time for all of us to work together for the sake of our country.

“We must let the light each of us carries – men and women, young and old – shine bright and brighter to illuminate our path to a glorious dawn.”

Details later…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

