Hurriya Lawa, the wife of Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal, has assured victims of terrorism in Bindin, Maru Local Government Area that her husband’s government is making efforts to tackle terrorism.

Mrs Lawal, who travelled to the community on Christmas day (Monday), presented grains and other commodities to the residents to support them overcome the difficulties they are facing.

The community, located in the eastern part of Maru Local Government Area, has suffered several attacks. Many people have died while others were abducted during such attacks.

A statement from the media team of the first lady noted that Mrs Lawal reassured the people of her husband’s commitment to bring back lasting peace to the area and the state in general.

“We’re here to sympathise with you on the situation you’ve found yourselves in. We would want to share what we’ve brought to you ourselves but due to time constraints, we’ll hand over everything to the traditional ruler.”

“You’re in charge of this community, take the lead and share what we’ve brought to the people accordingly. By the grace of God, the security situation will be brought to an end in no time,” she said.

The statement noted that the governor’s wife visited the area following a report by one of her aides that the situation in the area and district was alarming due to incessant terrorist attacks.

A resident of the district, Shamsu Abdullahi, was reported to have commended the governor’s wife for going to the community which he said had been deserted by government officials for over eight years.

“For more than eight years, no elected state officials ever visited the place. Even during campaigns, they usually avoid the emirate because of insecurity.

“I am very happy she visited the area and she will definitely convey a message directly to His Excellency Dauda Lawal about the level of dilapidation of the roads, the schools, hospitals, no electricity, no network or internet connections and abandoned vast farmlands,” he said.

Maru is one of the worst-hit areas in terms of terrorist activities in the state.

Thousands of people have been killed and kidnapped by terrorists in Zamfara and neighbouring states in recent years.

