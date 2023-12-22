The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has denounced the action of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Assembly members from the state, who accused him of being “dictatorial” in the running of the state.

Mr Alia, in a statement on Friday by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, condemned the “blatant and unwarranted assault” on him and accused the federal lawmakers of compromising their integrity to orchestrate a damaging narrative against him. He also said his membership of the APC helped the party win the general elections in Benue.

The Benue State APC Caucus at the National Assembly had on Thursday accused the governor of undermining them and running the state in a dictatorial manner.

The caucus, led by Titus Zam, the senator for Benue North-west, alleged that Mr Alia does not consult them on state matters and also ignores their calls. It also accused the governor of nepotism.

Members of the caucus, who are loyal to a former governor of the state and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, called on President Bola Tinubu to call the governor to order.

Mr Kula, in the response, criticised the caucus for disparaging the governor instead of engaging in discussions beneficial to the state’s development.

He said Mr Alia played a pivotal role in the APC’s electoral gains in the 2023 polls.

Mr Kula questioned the legitimacy of Mr Zam’s leadership of the caucus given the electoral setbacks in his ward and local government.

“It is quite ironic that Sen. Titus Zam, who could not win elections in his ward and Local Government, only got saved by the popularity of the “Yes Father” movement in the two major towns of (Makurdi and Gboko) for the Benue North West Senatorial District election, led this infamous group not to discuss issues that will bring more development to the state, but to descend on the governor by consistently referring to him during the press conference in a demeaning manner.

“It is even more laughable when Zam and his co-travellers insinuated that Rev. Fr. Alia came into “a stronger” APC for the election.

“But suffice to ask, when the Saint, who is also a Maitama drummer and orchestrator of the macabre music and his cohorts had pompously danced and campaigned for the same party in 2019, what was the outcome? Have they forgotten that the party barely managed to get one National Assembly seat out of 14? The party also got less than four out of 30 members in the Benue State House of Assembly,” he stated.

He dismissed the caucus’ allegations of non-performance against Mr Alia, citing the absence of concrete contributions by the National Assembly members, including the lack of constituency offices and the failure to sponsor any bills.

“We shall thoroughly ignore the malicious allegations of non-performance because it appears out of the wickedness of the face behind the mask, the forerunners completely state that in pain.

“If six months is enough to build heaven, these same people are in the National Assembly for the same period and none of them has rented a constituency office anywhere in their constituencies. They have yet to individually or jointly sponsor a single bill. How then would they know the true meaning of development?” he said.

Mr Kula challenged the caucus to stand by their statements in Benue and face the public with their allegations.

He affirmed the unwavering support of the people for the governor, emphasising his commitment to fulfilling the promises made to the electorate.

He added that the Benue State Government remains resolute in defending the integrity of Mr Alia amid the attacks.

Read the full statement below

BENUE STATE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY CAUCUS’ DISPLAY OF CONTEMPTIBLE COWARDICE

Friday, December 22nd, 2023.

We watched the barefaced outing in the name of a press conference held in Abuja on Thursday, December 21st, 2023, by some National Assembly members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Benue State.

The inglorious outing was clearly against the Governor and leader of the party in the state, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia.

We can say it with abundant confidence that the National Assembly members who participated in that Press Conference must have partially sold their conscience and allowed what is remaining of the same to completely blindfold their touch with reality in Benue State.

It is quite ironic that Sen. Titus Zam, who could not win elections in his ward and Local Government, but only got saved by the popularity of the “Yes Father” movement in the two major towns of (Makurdi and Gboko) for the Benue North West Senatorial District election, led this infamous group not to discuss issues that will bring more development to the state, but to descend on the Governor by consistently referring to him during the press conference in a demeaning manner.

It is even more laughable when Zam and his co-travellers insinuated that Rev.Fr. Alia came into “a stronger” APC for the election.

But suffice to ask, when the Saint, who is also a Maitama drummer and orchestrator of the macabre music and his cohorts had pompously danced and campaigned for the same party in 2019, what was the outcome? Have they forgotten that the party barely managed to get one National Assembly seat out of 14? The party also got less than four out of 30 members in the Benue State House of Assembly.

READ ALSO:

But the same party went into and came out of the 2023 general elections with changed fortunes. Noticeably, all the actors in 2019 remained the same except one major actor, and that is Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia. So, what else changed the fortunes of the party in 2023, if not Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia?

We heard very loud the vicious intent of the sponsor of such a malicious Press Conference from his messengers.

They keep boasting about how they have concluded arrangements to manipulate the Supreme Court judgement in favour of the PDP candidate who has agreed to defect and join the APC.

And the only way to get the endorsement of the “relevant” people to execute this devilish plan, according to them, is to paint the Governor in the worst colours before Mr. President and the leadership of the party.

We are happy that men of the pen profession threw very relevant and incisive probing questions. The one that resonated the most was whether the group was working for the interest of the SGF, Sen. George Akume or the people of Benue state.

The question was asked not fewer than three times by different journalists at the conference. Can you bury the truth?

We shall thoroughly ignore the malicious allegations of non-performance because it appears out of the wickedness of the face behind the mask, the forerunners completely state that in pain.

If six months is enough to build heaven, these same people are in the National Assembly for same period and none of them has rented a constituency office anywhere in their constituencies. They are yet to individually or jointly sponsor a single bill. How then would they know the true meaning of development?

In any case, let these National Assembly members come to Benue, stand in public and pronounce such malicious and vexation fabrications they spewed out in their press conference.

Benue people are with their Governor. The Governor had a covenant with them, and he is keeping to the covenant.

Sir Tersoo Kula MNIPR,

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

