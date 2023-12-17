The Nigeria Premier Football League this weekend was filled with exciting moments across different match centres as the battle for points is now getting more interesting.

In the eight games played, two draws and six home wins with a total of 22 goals were recorded.

Unbeaten run finally ends for Doma United

Having played 814 minutes without conceding a goal, Doma United let in two goals from Lobi Stars in Lafia on Sunday to suffer their first defeat after nine games.

9️⃣ – Doma United have now conceded a goal for the first time since MD5. They kept clean sheets in 9 consecutive NPFL matches spanning 814 minutes of action without conceding. Record. #LOBDOM #NPFL24 https://t.co/CXJRBHGyJV — Opta Nigeria (@OptaNGR) December 17, 2023

Going into the game, Doma United had stayed unbeaten in all their Northern derbies, five, played this season.

However, the Pride of Benue proved to be an insurmountable side as they battled to a 2-1 victory over the Savannah Tigers.

A four-minute strike from Stanley Oganbor and Suleiman Mojerola’s goal in the 79th minute silenced the wailing Savannah Tigers who could only get a consolation goal in the 96th minute from Samuel Enefiok.

As it stands, Lobi Stars have moved to the second position with 26 points same as Remo Stars who lost at the Sani Abacha Stadium against Kano Pillars.

Meanwhile, Doma United are behind the duo with 25 points.

Bayelsa United overwhelmed in Jos

Elsewhere at the New Jos Stadium, Plateau United trounced their visitors Bayelsa United 5-1 to record their third consecutive win of the season.

Meanwhile, it was the first time the Peace Boys scored five goals since January 2022 when they defeated Dakkada 5-0 in Jos.

@plateau_united scoring five goals for the first since January 2022 when they defeated relegated Dakkada FC 5-0 in Jos. Albert Hilary scored in that game.

He scored a hat-trick against Bayelsa United today. #NPFL24 — Oluwaferanmi Omoniyi (@Preacherpen) December 17, 2023

Albert Hilary scored a hat-trick within 39 minutes for the Peace Boys during the encounter as Silas Nenrot and Izuchukwu Chimezie scored in the 65th and 91st minute respectively.

However, Ekeson Okorie scored a consolation in the 26th minute.

Sunday’s loss is the second consecutive defeat for Bayelsa United who in their mid-week fixture also lost 2-0 loss to Rivers United in Port Harcourt.

This string of losses has seen Bayelsa United drop to the bottom spot on the NPFL and log in 20th position with 13th points.

Heartland who in past weeks were rooted to the bottom spot have now moved to the 18th spot following their hard-earned lone-goal win over Akwa United in Owerri

Draws

Meanwhile, the matches played in both Ilorin and Akure ended in draws as the teams all shared the spoils.

While it was a barren draw between Kwara United and Niger Tornadoes, Sunshine Stars failed to protect their 31st-minute goal from Uko Aniete as Gombe United scored an equaliser in the 73rd minute.

