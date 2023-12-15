Renowned fashion stylist turned reality star, Toyin Lawani, has shared an account of her harrowing health journey, disclosing that she experienced a 10-minute death episode when her lungs collapsed during surgery.

In October, the Real Housewives of Lagos star opened up about her battle with a brain-related illness, including a degenerative spine and a cyst in her brain, leading to the necessity of undergoing multiple surgeries.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Mrs Lawani narrated her medical challenges, sharing a video documenting her ordeal from the pre-surgery phase to the pains endured before and after the procedure.

The mother of three, also known as Tiannah, revealed that she “legitimately died for a whole 10 minutes”, highlighting the severity of her condition.

Mrs Lawani, 41, explained that her health issues began during her pregnancy with her daughter when she started experiencing intense neck, back, and leg pains.

According to her, the situation escalated to the point where she would be paralysed on the left side of her body. Despite facing challenges, including painkiller injections and shooting for her reality show, she was later diagnosed with a degenerative spine and a cyst in her brain.

She wrote: “I legitimately died for a whole 10mins. While I was pregnant for (sic) My daughter @kingtinukeleora , I started having serious, Neck/back/leg pains. And it got to a time I would get paralysed on the left side of my body and wouldn’t be able to move at all, I was on painkiller injections all through, Even while shooting, it was hell doing those diaries sessions. I was later diagnosed with a Degenerative spine and a cyst in my Brain.”

She added, “Guys I died for a whole 10 minutes before they were able to bring me back. My lungs collapsed. I developed Oedema and from fixing artificial implants in my spine to be able to walk properly again, went to developing complications that got me on a tracheostomy tube for 3 months.”

Oedema is swelling caused by too much fluid trapped in the body’s tissues. It can affect any part of the body. But it’s more likely to show up in the legs and feet. Medicines and pregnancy can cause Oedema.

She continued, “I have had 3 surgeries so far and two more to go so I can breathe well by myself and speak well again, So when you hear me speak and make fun of it know I’m a survivor and I went through a lot, I forgive your negative speeches though. But it is only a reflection of what you are being sold. To the extent that they will be tweeting ‘Tiannah lies about everything, from pregnancy to having neck pains’. Not your fault, I blame the twats on that toxic show, pray for Grace that u can be as strong as I am in the face of death.”

Mrs Lawani said the sickness affected her family and business and she is still fighting for her life but she decided to tell her story and stand tall.

Mrs Lawani, who shared her health struggles on the third episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Lagos’ in October, urged both fans and critics to refrain from making jokes about her condition. She also had a miscarriage in August 2022.

