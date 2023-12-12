Residents of Kaduna have appealed to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to urgently address the shortage of naira notes in the state

Many business owners including PoS operators complained of a shortage of naira notes in the state.

A visit to many bank ATMs in the state capital on Tuesday by our reporter showed that most of the ATMs were not dispensing cash.

At the popular Murtala Square GTB ATM, many customers returned home without cash.

It was further observed that inside banking halls, customers were not withdrawing much cash as some bank officials claimed they did not have enough cash to pay customers.

A bank customer, Rabiu Sule, who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES said at Sterling Bank, only N5,000 was issued to him and other customers over the counter, even though they tried to withdraw more.

” I have gone around Kaduna today, there is no money in almost all the ATMs. For me, I will say none was paying. I have to go back to PoS operators.

” The PoS operators have jerked the charges they collect on every withdrawal,” he said.

A check by PREMIUM TIMES showed that some PoS operators increased their charges by 100 per cent.

A withdrawal of N20,000, which attracted N200 naira, attracted N400 on Tuesday, while any amount below N10,000 attracted N100 charges.

Landow Bitrus, a resident of Sabon Tasha, lamented that this was coming at the wrong time.

“We are already in Christmas mood and season. We cannot be having this. People need to have cash even as we can also do transfers. We are calling on the federal government to make cash available,” he said.

Mustapha Umar, a business owner, said that they are beginning to feel the impact of the scarcity as fewer customers are conducting business.

“Many people feel more comfortable to transact business with cash. If they don’t have cash they just don’t buy and it is affecting us, especially today.”

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that similar scarcity was being witnessed in many states across Nigeria.

CBN reacts

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in a statement issued by its Corporate Communications Department, last week, said there was no shortage of banknotes in the country.

CBN said the scarcity was caused by the large volume of cash withdrawals from its branches by Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) across the country.

The bank also lamented that panic withdrawals by bank customers were partly responsible for the scarcity.

Efforts by PREMIUM TIMES to reach the CBN on Tuesday were unsuccessful as its spokesperson did not pick up or return calls to his phone.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

