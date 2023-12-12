Victor Osimhen, the newly crowned CAF African Player-of-the-Year 2023, has penned a heartwarming message reflecting on his incredible journey from a young hawker on the streets of Olusosun in Lagos, Nigeria to a global footballing icon.

In a lengthy post on his X page (formerly known asTwitter) on Tuesday, Osimhen told his inspiring story that has echoed across the world again and again.

His words reveal a path paved with both triumph and hardship, fueled by unwavering determination and the enduring love of the game.

Now a global icon with fame and riches, growing up was very rough for Osimhen who grew up on the streets of Olusosun where he had to hawk in traffic almost every day to survive the numerous challenges he and his family faced.

“As a young boy,” Osimhen recounts, “becoming a Treasure in Africa and World Football was a wild dream.”

“Words can’t express the joy in my heart, this is a very special moment to me.”

Rollercoaster journey

Osimhen’s journey was indeed a rollercoaster, punctuated by soaring victories and crushing defeats.

Yet, through it all, he was sustained by the echoes of joyous cheers, the unwavering support of his family and fans, and his unwavering passion for the beautiful game.

Deep gratitude

The loss of both his parents left a profound scar on Osimhen’s soul, but their legacy continues to drive him forward.

He expresses his gratitude to his amazing family for their unwavering support and his Nigerian fans for standing by his side through thick and thin.

“Winning the CAF Best African Player 2023 is a testament to my hard work, your love and support,” Osimhen declared.

With a heart full of joy and triumph, Osimhen dedicates this prestigious award to his parents.

As a young boy who came from the streets of Olusosun, who had to hawk in traffic almost every day of the week while growing in-order to survive the numerous challenges my family and I were facing, becoming a Treasure in Africa and World Football was a wild dream. Words can’t… pic.twitter.com/D0zbdLI4wL — Victor Osimhen (@victorosimhen9) December 12, 2023

“I am so proud of myself for achieving this prestigious award. Thank you CAF, to all the coaches I have played under both local and international, your wisdom and knowledge have played huge roles in guiding my footballing career, thank you so much. I am sure my parents in heaven are smiling at me, this is for you.”

While assuring anyone who cares to listen, that dreams do come true, Osimhen congratulated his compatriots, Asisat Oshoala and Chiamaka Nnadozie who also scooped prestigious awards on Monday in Morocco.

“I also congratulate Chiamaka Nnadozie and Asisat Oshoala for their prestigious awards. Dreams do come true! Thank you everyone, GOD is the greatest” Osimhen concluded in his lengthy post.

